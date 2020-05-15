Break the quarantine to have sex: your stories

April rains bring May flowers and May flowers bring increasing numbers of people who decide to break the quarantine to get laid. As mandates of social alienation continue to deny everyone the joy of going to a bar and getting hooked, some Up News Info readers have bravely gone where the CDC has recommended not to go – someone else's home. Last weekWe requested their quarantined sex stories and their responses did not disappoint. While some wrote about their sexual abilities in almost pornographic detail, others had a touch of shame. "If I get Covid and I die, please don't tell my mother it was because of a dick," read an email. Tell your mother not to read more.

This reader, who is an essential worker in a non-health industry, decided that the lockout was the best time to strike up an office romance:

My office has 11 people who are here daily, and 2 who work from home but still come every week or two for half a day. We are a fairly small company that still does a lot of things on paper, so it would be quite difficult for the WFH. Most of the time I stopped going to the stores, I wear a mask outside the office and my house, and I don't go out with friends or family. I can avoid the stores because my husband is not working for reasons beyond Corona's control. When he and I were dating, I told him that monogamy was not for me and that he immediately agreed with that. So when I started my job, I fell in love with a co-worker who looks a bit like my husband and started teasing. Right at the beginning of the closure I was finally sure that he felt the same and I made my move. He fully agreed with the situation as he is in the midst of a divorce from a wife who withheld sex to manipulate him. Sex has been amazing. Her goal is always to bring me to orgasm as many times as possible. I tried to keep counting the first time and gave up sometime in the 1920s. He has orgasms probably half the time and it doesn't bother any of us. However, there are a couple of problems, he has a roommate who has a girlfriend and a teenage daughter of whom he has 50% custody. I'm not exactly quiet, so we've hooked ourselves in the backseat of his truck behind empty businesses a couple of times to give the roommate a break. I told my husband about him and he knows where I'm going, but he doesn't want to hear anything else. The reason my husband and I are not hitting every day is because he has been doing a lot of home projects and is often exhausted by it. But he also has a lot of trust issues because he can't work. Begging my spouse to turn me on is the biggest and marriage-ruining murderer in the world, so I'll take my marriage sex once a week and keep getting the rest of my solution elsewhere.

Another reader also wanted to get a solution somewhere else, like just outside their own state:

I crossed state lines to have sex with a stranger. I hooked up with a guy in Scruff after I moved in and we got together for a drink. It didn't seem like a perfect match at the time, but it was nice and she liked trans guys. Then the pandemic struck. Months went by and I've had little contact with anyone other than the people at the grocery store and my roommate. He reappeared in my world, and we both agreed that we were going to see each other for fun. Quarantine negotiation around people-watching is very similar to safe queer sexual practices – who you've seen, who you've been with, etc. He said he had been quite isolated. And I have also been. It seemed really risky, but he needed the risk. And I needed someone to touch my body after not having received a hug for more than 6 weeks. Crossing state lines was terrifying. As if there was a giant bullseye in my car that said I was crossing and not an essential worker. I arrived safe. We talk casually and then we play the Pandemic game. Finally he put his hand on my leg. I put my hand on his shoulder and we started kissing. He took off his clothes and we had sex. After we both came, we stayed there awhile. After a reasonable time of hugging after sex, I said goodbye. Once again crossing state lines I was nervous, but once I got back to my state I knew it was clear. I just told a friend what I was doing, but more for security. I had also written his name and address on a blackboard in my room just in case. He knew that most people would disagree with this rash choice. Most of my friends were quarantined with their partners; they are contacted every day and have a shoulder to cry on. I was happy for them, and also resented any judgment that might have come my way if they knew.

I have not heard from him since and do not regret it.

Not to pit readers against each other in a game of self-improvement, but I see his state intersect and elevate him through a completely different country:

I am an American currently living in a Middle Eastern country with a very strict block but very few cases of coronavirus. Then I boned. Much. This country has a curfew from 6 in the evening every night until 8 in the morning during which it cannot leave its house, the taxis do not run, etc. A man came to my apartment to "relax", which eventually turned into sex. Excellent! Super fun time. But then, around 5pm, he started calling Ubers to try to get home. And everyone, without fail, canceled it until the sirens sounded at 6 in the afternoon to remind us to stay in our homes. Then, a strange man, whom I had only known this day basically for sex, was trapped in my apartment overnight. Fortunately, it was really fun and we hooked up all night. And in the morning Then he got an Uber home. But it could have been SO BAD if I didn't like it. Overall, a great experience, I would definitely do it again.

It must be nice to be free of regrets. Unfortunately, not all readers had a remorseless, orgasmic sex break.

I had about 5 zoom dates with a guy, and I was really excited about him. Then one night, she timidly suggested that we meet. I did not hesitate. I agreed to meet him at his house the following Friday. On the night of, we ordered pizza to pick up on the sidewalk and hung out in their living room. It was much weirder than it was online. He was extremely nervous, but not because of Covid. He talked a lot about his ex-girlfriend, who apparently moved / left after 3 years while out of town for the weekend. Like her, she only left him a note saying "we are done and you will never see me again."

I felt sorry for him, but I also wondered why he felt he had to do it that way; Was he screwed or abusive or something? We had sex a couple of times, and it was fine. I did not get off. He kept saying "fucking cursed, (name)" while he was fucking me, which I didn't really understand. I got my period right after our second session, and I didn't have a tampon, so she took me home. The next day, I asked him if he wouldn't hang out again later in the week, and he replied that he was going crazy and that I was the only woman he had been with since his ex, and could you please quit? He has a few weeks before we meet again. I thought, what the hell, and I felt a great feeling of guilt and regret because I broke the quarantine for having bad sex with a weirdo.

I would never wish to have bad sex with my worst enemy, but it certainly wasn't as bad as this reader, who ended up getting sick.

I met my (now ex) boyfriend early last year. We fell in love QUICKLY. Once the pandemic started, I actively asked him to keep his distance. As an essential worker, he cannot distance himself socially and smokes with many people. That I told him that he should be much more careful seemed to resonate for a while, but then … the longing came over us both. We missed each other so much and broke the quarantine a few times. Always with weeks between visits. I've been unemployed since February, so I was trying to make sure I didn't get sick after our fights. Sex and quarantine was all he knew. I saw him again in late April and was ill within days. It's still fine, I guess it's asymptomatic. I was so upset with him that, after a well-deserved dressing, we ended up breaking up. Oh good. And it has not been tested yet. Anguish cannot be compared to waves of fever. Misty brain, body aches, fucking skin rash, diarrhea, even without APPETITE and I'm barely eating. I feel a little better at night, but I can't really sleep during the day due to sensitivity to light and sound. The agitation for the smallest things because I am very exhausted.

Honestly give me a broken heart ten times in a row, fucking that man was NOT worth risking my life for. I am still angry with myself and received a positive diagnosis 15 days ago. "Mild case" doesn't mean shit when you're still riding a horrible wave between feeling maybe good, so the fever / pain / congestion hits like "Hey, I'm crazy." I missed you, sloppy and dirty idiot!

It's easy to see how catching covid-related diarrhea by hooking up with your boyfriend can stress the relationship; breaking up was the right choice. Meanwhile, in Texas, there is a little more romance:

I'm single, gay, I'm thirty, and I'm in quarantine. When it all started in March, I was taking daily walks around the neighborhood for fresh air. About a week later, I came across a familiar face, someone I had a unique connection with in January, let's call him "Hot Neighbor." We met in an app and quickly had fun on a cold afternoon. Good chemistry and we only got to third base. It wasn't entirely surprising to meet him in the neighborhood, as I remember him saying that he only lived half a mile away. I saw him coming towards me a block away, but he didn't see me until we got closer, which allowed me to assess his reaction, the big eyes of surprise turned into a big smile. At first, he went to hug me and then the two of us stopped for a bit realizing that it was no longer safe, so he elbowed out with a kind of blow, a little strange, but he was into it. I was on the phone, so it was a quick greeting, but you could feel some heat and we walked away. The next day, I received a message from him saying how great it was to meet, starting a sometimes daily conversation between us for the next few months. We ventured into each other, talked about how messy the world was, confessed the days and feelings good and bad, flirted and sext; every day a little more intense. After weeks of this, I had an idea of ​​a socially distant way of dating. I have a pretty private backyard, so we set him up for him to walk in the door, take off his clothes, and sit six feet away from each other on blankets. We talk, we look at each other and we encourage each other to get away. It's actually quite a unique and fun time, intensified by a storm that just threw incoming thunder in the distance. We talked to each other about how difficult it was to keep our hands off, but we did.

That left us only partially satisfied: we quickly resumed chatting afterwards and it became obvious that we were going to fuck soon. As of the last week of April, we were both quarantined separately for over a month and had really limited travel outside the home. The flirting became more frequent and intense, but we also had a real conversation about being able to trust each other. This stopped us and we were completely boiled. A few days later, I received a message that I was walking and had just stopped by my house. He wanted to stop, just to "say hello". Well of course "hello" became "come have a drink" became "let me show you my place" became us in the bedroom where six feet apart became inches. Viscerally, we grab each other and kiss each other getting closer. It was electric, intensified by the lack of contact and accumulation over the course of weeks. We spent an hour together and it could have been the best time since the world stopped in March. After that, we slowly put our clothes back on, stopping and talking. He pulled me in for a big hug and left. We still send messages often and can even do it again, but the buildup was what made it memorable. I think single people all over the world gave casual sex and just took it for granted. Separately, I think gay men are now learning a little bit about how they felt in the early days of the AIDS crisis. Maybe it's not so bad being forced to think about sex in a different light. Was it completely safe? Not worth it? Yes.

We will never, ever, return to normal.