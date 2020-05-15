Brad Paisley, Faith Hill, and Avril Lavigne to Lead Front Line Live Fundraiser

WENN

Founded by Hill and husband Tim McGraw, the all-day online benefit aims to raise funds for a Nashville, Tennessee-area charity that feeds frontline workers and others affected by the coronavirus.

Up News Info –

Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Faith hill, Tim McGraw and Avril Lavigne They are at the forefront of an upcoming one-day online fundraiser for a Nashville, Tennessee, area charity that feeds frontline workers and others affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLc8d7648815cf76c9ecdb38084aa4453819%

Feed the Front Line Live, which McGraw and Hill co-founded in March, will take place next week, May 20, and will also feature performances and appearances by Sheryl Crow, Billy Ray Cyrus, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Kelsea Ballerini and Rita Wilson, who fought COVID-19 earlier this spring in Australia.

The live broadcast will air during the three traditional meals: Breakfast (10 a.m. ET), Lunch (2 p.m. ET), and Dinner (8 p.m. ET), with different artists appearing in each segment.

Fans can tune in via the CMT Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/cmt/) and donate at FTFL.org. Proceeds will help pay staff at participating restaurants to cook meals, which are then delivered, free of charge, to area workers and others in need.

%MINIFYHTMLc8d7648815cf76c9ecdb38084aa4453820%

"Feed the Front Line is grateful to partner with CMT and the top stars of country music in our mission to support restaurants and feed front line workers and others most in need during the COVID-19 crisis," Maggie McGraw, daughter of Tim and Faith, FTFL Nashville vice president of the chapter, says. "We hope that viewers who can make a donation will consider doing so to help us bring more food to more people across the country."

<br />

According to TasteofCountry, Feed the Front Line has raised over $ 750,000 (£ 613,000) and delivered almost 50,000 meals.