Home Local News Boston in the spring is beautiful. Here are 7 photos to prove...

Boston in the spring is beautiful. Here are 7 photos to prove it.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Boston in the spring is beautiful. Here are 7 photos to prove it.
%MINIFYHTML5441bd799af19048fb3ae060831884cd16%

The days get longer, the flowers bloom, and the chilling, chilly breeze is finally heating up. While many of us are still home, it doesn't mean we shouldn't be enjoying Boston in the spring.

%MINIFYHTML5441bd799af19048fb3ae060831884cd17%

Here are seven beautiful photos of Boston sent in by the reader to brighten up your day.

Do you have a picture of Spring in Boston that you want to share? Send it to [email protected]

The prudential tower through a blossoming tree. Submitted by Karthikeyan Murugesan. —Karthikeyan Murugesan
The Old State House on a Tuesday at 5 p.m. Presented by Dr. Willard Bertrand. -Dr. Willard Bertrand
Beacon Hill neighborhood. Submitted by Ketan Gajria. —Ketan Gajria
Boston from the Charles River. Submitted by Susan Funke. —Susan Funke
Boston Skyline from the Boston University Bridge. Submitted by Gregory Sabin. —Gregory Sabin
Boston Public Garden. Submitted by Mike Ste. Marie —Mike Ste. Marie
Boston skyline at night. Submitted by Durre Kidwai. —Durre Kidwai

Do you want to see more beautiful photos sent by the reader? Check out some awesome recent photos from Boston.

%MINIFYHTML5441bd799af19048fb3ae060831884cd18%

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Register and receive news and updates about coronavirus
updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

%MINIFYHTML5441bd799af19048fb3ae060831884cd33%

%MINIFYHTML5441bd799af19048fb3ae060831884cd19%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©