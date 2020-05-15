Boston in the spring is beautiful. Here are 7 photos to prove it.

The days get longer, the flowers bloom, and the chilling, chilly breeze is finally heating up. While many of us are still home, it doesn't mean we shouldn't be enjoying Boston in the spring.

Here are seven beautiful photos of Boston sent in by the reader to brighten up your day.

Do you have a picture of Spring in Boston that you want to share? Send it to [email protected]

The prudential tower through a blossoming tree. Submitted by Karthikeyan Murugesan. —Karthikeyan Murugesan

The Old State House on a Tuesday at 5 p.m. Presented by Dr. Willard Bertrand. -Dr. Willard Bertrand

Beacon Hill neighborhood. Submitted by Ketan Gajria. —Ketan Gajria

Boston from the Charles River. Submitted by Susan Funke. —Susan Funke

Boston Skyline from the Boston University Bridge. Submitted by Gregory Sabin. —Gregory Sabin

Boston Public Garden. Submitted by Mike Ste. Marie —Mike Ste. Marie

Boston skyline at night. Submitted by Durre Kidwai. —Durre Kidwai

