Boosie Badazz's alleged failure to provide financial support for the daughter's results in the lawsuit

Days after sparking controversy with claims he had raised women to have sex with their minor children and nephews, Baton Rouge Rapper is sued for unpaid child support.

Boosie Badazz a.k.a. Lil boosie He continues to steal the headlines for the wrong reasons. Just days after stirring up controversy with claims that he got adult women to have sex with their minor children and nephews, rapper "Better Believe It" has a lawsuit against him for unpaid child support.

The Georgia State Department of Human Services, according to Bossip, sued the 37-year-old spitter for failing to provide financial support to his 11-year-old daughter, Lyric Beyonce. It was noted that Special Deputy Attorney General Don Snow made the presentation on behalf of Lyric's mother, Gelisa Hayes.

Boosie reportedly received the lawsuit both at his home and at Bad Azz Entertainment headquarters. The hearing for the case, however, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Court documents revealed that both Hayes and the state seek to obtain a reasonable amount of child support from the Baton Rouge native.

If Boosie has any doubts that Lyric is her daughter, Hayes suggested that she undergo a statewide DNA test. Rapper "Show Da World" has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

This child support dispute against Boosie came just days after Boosie made the surprising confession about how he groomed his children and nephews for adulthood during Instagram Live. "I am training those boys, ask my nephews or any of my children. When they were between 12 and 13 years old, they were silent," he bragged. Hell yeah, I got my motherfucker shit.

In response, many of his followers said they reported their claims to the authorities. In the event that their lawsuits are brought to court, the rapper whose real name Torrence Hatch Jr. would face a fine of up to $ 5,000 and / or a prison sentence of up to 10 years, as under Louisiana law, the act of promoting "consensual sexual relations between a child (13-16 years old) and an adult" is considered a serious crime.