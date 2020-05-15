Boosie Badazz unleashes on Webbie and then deletes her Instagram !!

Boosie Badazz launched a wild and wild protest against rapper Webbie on Instagram: He says the rapper never approached him while sitting in jail.

He also says that the Webbie lied about helping Boosie's mother.

"Could you call me n * gga smh," he wrote. "The truth is, you NEVER sent my mom a & # 39; dollar & # 39; and they all had FREE BOOSIE concerts ALL HER NEVA HAD A DIME SMH your bra @wakaflocka @yogotti @jeezy HIT IT WITH BATTERIES WHY NOT YOU. I've tried to help you millions of times. Every time we try to get you into the studio you leave. Trill even tried to get writers for you bra. "

She then explained several issues she had with Webbie when it came to music, but ultimately Boosie seems to be hurt more by her lack of support during one of her darkest moments.

"BUT FOR YOU TO SAY YOU TAKEN CARE OF MY FAMILY THAT IS A BOLD FACE LIE [100 percent], YOU SCREAMED MY NAME BUT NEVER GAVE MS CONNIE ANYTHING BRA, NEVER PUT ANYTHING IN MY BOOKS, NEVER WRITTEN A LETTER TO ME, YOU NEVER TRIED TO VISIT ME NU AINT EVEN A FELON SMH. "