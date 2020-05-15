Boosie Badazz sued by the attorney general for failing to pay child support

Boosie Badazz may have removed his Instagram page, but the Attorney General's office announced that he is being sued for failing to pay child support.

He is reportedly being sued by the Georgia State Department of Human Services for failing to financially support his 11-year-old daughter, Lyric Beyonce.

The lawsuit was filed by Special Deputy Attorney General Don Snow on behalf of the boy's mother, Gelisa Hayes, according to BOSSIP.

Hayes and the state reportedly want immediate child support of a "reasonable amount," and that Boosie's wages be garnished. They are also asking for health and accident insurance for the letter and that he can take a DNA test across the state if he needs validation that he fathered the boy.

Boosie recently deactivated her Instagram account after launching a tirade against fellow rapper Webbie. He also faced severe criticism this month for alleging that he pays adult women to fellate their minor children.