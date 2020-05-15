Home Entertainment Boosie Badazz sued by the attorney general for failing to pay child...

Boosie Badazz sued by the attorney general for failing to pay child support

Boosie Badazz may have removed his Instagram page, but the Attorney General's office announced that he is being sued for failing to pay child support.

He is reportedly being sued by the Georgia State Department of Human Services for failing to financially support his 11-year-old daughter, Lyric Beyonce.

The lawsuit was filed by Special Deputy Attorney General Don Snow on behalf of the boy's mother, Gelisa Hayes, according to BOSSIP.

