Boeing delivers the final Super Hornet F / A-18 Block II to the US Navy. USA

Boeing, the world's largest aerospace company, has announced that it has delivered the final F / A-18 Block II fighter jet to the US Navy. USA

As the company noted, next year, they will begin integrating Super Hornets Block III into carrier fleets.

"The delivery of this latest Block 2 Super Hornet production is (…) a stepping stone on the path to continually evolving our platforms to meet the ever-evolving needs of the US Navy," said the captain. Jason Denney, Program Manager for the F / A-18 and the EA-18 Program Office (PMA-265). "The delivery of Block 3 is just a few steps away and the production lines will not miss a beat, with the first two test aircraft of the US Navy Block 3 delivered in the next two months, followed by the delivery of 24 E / F aircraft over the next year to our international customer, Kuwait. "

In April 2005, Boeing delivered the world's first Super Hornet Block II, complete with the world's first tactical multimode AESA radar, and became fully operational in late 2007.

On May 8, Boeing launched the first Super Hornet F / A-18 Block III test aircraft.

"Two of these test aircraft will go to the US Navy, where they will help pilots become familiar with the upgraded aircraft and will be used in carrier flight tests," the company said on Twitter.

The F / A-18 Block III Super Hornet is the new highly capable, affordable, and tactical aircraft available from the U.S. Navy inventory. USA The Super Hornet is the backbone of the air wing of the US Navy. USA Now and for decades to come.