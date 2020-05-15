Bloomfield Township police investigating a car that was reportedly stolen from the driveway – Up News Info Detroit

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating a report of a car stolen from a resident's driveway.

It happened on May 8 in the 900 block of Timberlake Drive.

The resident told police that his wife's car was in the driveway, but when he left for work on May 8, his vehicle was missing.

According to the report, the man's wallet and golf clubs were in the 2016 gold Lincoln MKX.

Police say the car was stolen without its keychain.

Anyone with information should contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

