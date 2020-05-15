‘Blood And Money’ arrives on VOD, ‘Seberg’ premieres on Amazon Prime – Up News Info

Screen Media to Launch Independent Crime-Drama of Kill or Die Blood and money starring Tom Berenger on VOD this weekend to give him a jolt of excitement.

Directed by veteran cinematographer John Barr, the photo stars Oscar-nominated actor and Emmy winner Tom Berenger (Platoon, Hatfields and McCoys) as a retired veteran who, while hunting in the Allagash camp in northern Maine, discovers the body of a dead woman with a bag full of cash.

Things start to fall apart when he stumbles upon a group of criminals who are searching for such a bag of cash after a failed casino robbery leaves them right in the middle of the snowy forest as they try to escape to Canada. As they hunt each other over the course of a few days, things turn into a survival game of the hunter who becomes hunted.

Blood and money marks the directorial debut of Barr, who co-wrote the film with Mike McGrale and Alan Petherick. The film also stars (Human being), Mark Siversten (Ballers) and Paul Ben Victor (the Irish) The release comes after the news that Signature Entertainment acquired the global rights, excluding North America, of course.

Check out the trailer below.

Directed by Benedict Andrews Seberg It made its debut at the Venice Film Festival last year in August and went on screen at the Toronto International Film Festival and a long list of other festivals before making a theatrical debut in February. Now, the film about the French icon New Wave, Jean Seberg, makes its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video.

The Amazon Studios movie stars Kristen Stewart as the title character and is based on true events. In the late 1960s, the Panting Star was targeted by the FBI for her support of the civil rights movement and her romantic relationship with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), among others. The black thriller sheds light on how Seberg's life and career were destroyed by Hoover's surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit Seberg's activism.

Written by Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel, the film also stars Jack O’Connell, Colm Meaney, Margaret Qualley, Vince Vaughn, Zazie Beetz, Stephen Root, and Yvan Atta. Check out the trailer below.

The virtual cinema initiative Kino Marquee will present the annual showcase “New French Shorts 2020” that will present seven short films by emerging voices in French cinema. The showcase will have its virtual theatrical release today in a handful of cities before expanding across the country.

For those in need of a refresher, Kino Lorber's Kino Tent was launched in an effort to help and support local art theaters that have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In essence, you buy a virtual ticket to a movie (in this case, the "New French Shorts" showcase) as if you were buying it at your local theater. Ticket sales are divided between Kino Lorber and theaters.

When it launched in March, Kino Marquee had 12 theaters on board. Since then, it has shot up to 150, including Alamo Drafthouse and Laemmle Theaters.

The "New French Shorts 2020" showcase is a mix of different genres and stories including absurd LGBTQ-based comedies, romances and animation, many of which are winners of the Cannes and Locarno festival. The shorts were made available with the help of Young French Cinema, a UniFrance program and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy.

From Los Angeles to Denver, from Santa Fe to Houston, here is the complete list of cities where "New French Shorts 2020" will virtually debut.

You can then read the full program and see a preview of the shorts.

Ahmed's song (Le chant d’Ahmed)

Director: Foued Mansour

Winner of the Bridging the Borders Award at the 2019 Palm Springs International ShortFest

Ahmed, employed in public toilets and about to retire, meets Mike, a teenager adrift. Between the walls of the bathhouse, a friendship will develop between these two fractured souls.

Sheep, wolf and a cup of tea (Moutons, loup et tasse de thé)

Director: Marion Lacourt

Official Selection: Locarno Film Festival 2019

At night, as family members indulge in curious rituals before bed, a boy summons a wolf from the bottom of a box hidden under his bed. Disturbing sheep besiege her bedroom door.

Tuesday from 8 to 6 (Mardi from 8 to 18)

Director: Cecilia de Arce

Official Selection: Cannes Critics' Week 2019

Névine, a high school supervisor, is committed to her thankless daily work, dealing with teachers, administration, and students. Logan, a student who likes it, insists on recovering a hat from what is lost and found. She has no idea of ​​the consequences of her gesture.

The distance between us and the sky (The distance between nous et le ciel)

Director: Vasilis Kekatos.

Winner of the short film Palme d’Or and Queer Palme at Cannes 2019

Two strangers meet for the first time one night at a remote service station. The first one fills his car, while the second one lacks some necessary euros to get home. They haggle and sparks fly.

The thing of tearsLe coup des larmes)

Director: Clémence Poésy.

Official Selection: Venice Film Festival 2019

Florence is an actress and the preparations for a new role will challenge her in a way she could never have seen coming … through an ex-girlfriend.

Magnetic harvest (The traction of pôles)

Director: Marine Levéel

Mickaël seems to move in a nebula of desires: to find his lost pig, to obtain his organic agriculture certification, to stop being alone. But from afar, Mickaël is more like a magnet attracted to Paul.

Short special bonus: Nicolas Chauvin's glorious acceptance speech (Le discours d’acceptation glorieux by Nicolas Chauvin)

Director: Benjamin Crotty

Official Selection: New York Film Festival 2018 | Mantarraya Award Winner

During his career acceptance speech, Nicolas Chauvin, a farmer soldier, veteran of the Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars and father of chauvinism, embarks on a grand monologue that sends him back in time and space. Until, on a curve in a moonlit road, a spectral encounter changes the course of its nonexistence.