Birthday special: rare and invisible image of Madhuri Dixit with her family

She has been a superstar, a dance diva, the leading heroine in Bollywood and is also the coolest mom in B-town. Madhuri Dixit married Dr. Shriram Nene in 1999 in a traditional ceremony at her brother's residence in Southern California. She had her first child, Arin in 2003 and her second child, Ryan in 2005. She moved from Colorado to Mumbai in 2011 and has been here ever since.

%MINIFYHTML4651e5d8db82cea7a28653655321795c17%

The actress, while constantly working on reality shows and film shoots, has kept the perfect balance in her personal and professional space. When he is not working, he spends quality time with his children, practices kathak with his older son or simply goes on vacation with the family.

When the actress turns 53 and continues to look as stylish as ever, we explore her personal realm. Scroll on for some lovely family photos of the diva with her husband and children over the years.