Birthday Special: Madhuri Dixit Nene's Filmfare Covers The Years

From the 80s until now, Madhuri Dixit Nene has graced our cover on various special occasions making outbreaks nothing less than iconic. When the Dhak Dhak girl turns 53, we bring you the Filmfare versions of Madhuri over the years.




April 1986

April 1986



October 1988


2/ 17

October 1988



January 1990


3/ 17

January 1990



April 1991


April 1991

April 1991



June 1991


June 1991

June 1991



May 1993


May 1993

May 1993



1993, November


7 7/ 17

1993, November



February 1995


8/ 17

February 1995



April 1995


April 1995

April 1995

May 1995


May 1995

May 1995



June 1995


June 1995

June 1995



May 1996


May 1996

May 1996



November 1997


13/ 17

November 1997



June 2007


June 2007

June 2007



April 2011


April 2011

April 2011



March 2013


March 2013

March 2013



March 2014


17/ 17

March 2014

