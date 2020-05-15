Birthday Special: Madhuri Dixit Nene's Filmfare Covers The Years

%MINIFYHTML6837344aaf5de8f569ea9090a943cd6e18%
%MINIFYHTML6837344aaf5de8f569ea9090a943cd6e19%
From the 80s until now, Madhuri Dixit Nene has graced our cover on various special occasions making outbreaks nothing less than iconic. When the Dhak Dhak girl turns 53, we bring you the Filmfare versions of Madhuri over the years.
April 1986
October 1988
January 1990
April 1991
June 1991
May 1993
1993, November
February 1995
April 1995
%MINIFYHTML6837344aaf5de8f569ea9090a943cd6e20%
May 1995
June 1995
May 1996
November 1997
June 2007
April 2011
March 2013
March 2014
Recommended for you
Loading the next article …
%MINIFYHTML6837344aaf5de8f569ea9090a943cd6e21%%MINIFYHTML6837344aaf5de8f569ea9090a943cd6e22%