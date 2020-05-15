Bill Murray wants some credit for setting up Michael Jordan's winning shot in & # 39; Space Jam & # 39;

Michael Jordan always had Scottie Pippen by his side when the Bulls captured six NBA championships in the 1990s, but don't forget the other wing that helped Jordan secure one of the biggest wins of his career.

Yes, it is time to give Bill Murray some credit.

In an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live,quot;, Murray, a strong advocate for Chicago professional sports teams, was asked about "The Last Dance,quot;. Murray said "of course,quot; that he has been watching the ESPN documentary series on the Bulls from 1997-98, and he even saw himself in some of the stock footage because he starred alongside Jordan in the 1996 movie "Space Jam. "

And speaking of "Space Jam," Murray wanted to remind everyone that the Tune Squad's victory over the Monstars would not have been possible without their clutch play.

"People forget that I received help from the game's winning basket," Murray told Kimmel. "So easy to forget … I stole the ball. I made the pass. I didn't get anything. They didn't even interview me afterwards. But it was a lot of fun doing it."

Let's look at the tape here.

Murray may have stolen the score, but Daffy Duck caused the rotation. However, Murray told him what to do before the play, fair enough.

There is no question about attendance. Murray handed the ball to Jordan, who rang the bell and avoided a life of servitude at Moron Mountain.

In addition to the lack of recognition for his efforts, Murray enjoyed his experience on the set "Space Jam,quot;, especially when the actors had a little free time.

"We just played golf for an hour, we played three or four holes of golf with Larry Bird and Michael and me," Murray said. "That was fun."

It is not a bad way to earn a living.

You can watch Murray's full interview with Kimmel below.