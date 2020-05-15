Bhumi Pednekar learns Kathak during quarantine



During the confinement, Bhumi Pednekar has indulged in some master cooking. She has been baking a lot of banana bread lately. But that's not all the actress is doing. She began to learn Kathak from her mother, Sumitra Pednekar, who is a trained dancer in this discipline.

Speaking of this new hobby, Bhumi said: “I wanted to learn Kathak for a long time since my mother is a trained Kathak dancer! So for about an hour at night, this is what my mother and I do. She is enjoying it and I love learning from her! "

The award-winning actress also spoke about the uncertainties of re-shooting due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said: “He has put up a big question mark about when we will return to work and how things will be. There is a lot of uncertainty. Of course, our dates and times have gone crazy and we can't plan anything. "

Bhumi further admitted that she loved to read as a child and that the confinement has brought her back to the habit of reading. "He was a voracious reader, but after entering Bollywood I didn't have a chance to read something at once. But now, I have all the time. I'm making the most of the time I have on my hands. I've been watching the TED talks and I've been reading a lot about climate change because that's something I'm very passionate about. This time it was educational for me, "adds the versatile actress.