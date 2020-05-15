Bette Midler to Match Broadway Care Donations to $ 100,000 – Up News Info

Bette Midler will personally match donations to the Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund up to $ 100,000, the charity announced today.

"Between her amazing talent and boundless generosity, we are so grateful to have Bette as a true and loyal friend of Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS," said Executive Director Tom Viola. "As our performing arts community faces unprecedented hardships, their enthusiasm and advocacy allows us to continue to provide life-saving and life-affirming assistance to our friends and neighbors on Broadway and beyond."

Donations will be matched by Midler, who won the 2017 Tony Award for Hello Dolly!It can be done at broadwaycares.org/help2020. Donations to the Broadway Cares special emergency fund, managed by The Actors Fund, support workers on stage, behind the scenes and behind the scenes, facing health and financial challenges as theaters remain dark and production of movies and television is closed during this pandemic. The emergency assistance fund is supported by stage managers, ushers, blockbusters, hairdressers and makeup artists, dressing rooms, box office staff and artists, among others in the industry.

Related story UK Cinemas Odeon & Showcase Latest chains aiming to reopen in July – Update %MINIFYHTML6587533a7b242f780cd59479e236051918%

Broadway Cares launched the emergency fund on March 17 with an initial amount of $ 250,000. Since then, special fundraising initiatives have included $ 52,000 generated by Lin-Manuel Miranda during a special segment of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition. Another $ 73,000 was raised through a virtual read by Terrence McNally Lips together, teeth apart on April 6, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ari Graynor, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Zachary Quinto.

Other events have included Jonathan Tolins' site specific performance of April 19 " Buyer and Warehouse starring Michael Urie ($ 209,262) on April 30 Sing street broadcast called "Grounded – At Home with the Broadway Cast," which raised $ 310,924, and "Broadway Does Mother's Day," which featured Midler and other Broadway stars, their children, and their mothers celebrating the day with parodies. and songs ($ 160,000).