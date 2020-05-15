Betsy DeVos is putting coronavirus money into private schools

%MINIFYHTML0be2388a93de375dd013a837a524247917% Image: Getty

Vomit bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily political recap to help you solve Trump's chaotic news cycle.

Remember when Congress passed that $ 2 billion covid-19 stabilization law? You know, the one who gave billions to large corporations E left small companies In the lurch? (Aat least put $ 1,200 in our bank accounts). Well, that one. Well, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is here to make sure that some of that money goes to the right place: Jesus' schools and private institutions.

The New York Times reports that DeVos is "directing millions of federal dollars destined mainly for public schools and universities to private and religious schools". Coronavirus Aid Package allocates a total of $ 30 billion to educational institutions; $ 13.5 billion for primary and secondary schools, $ 14 billion for higher education and the rest for state. Devos has used just $ 180 million to encourage states to offer microgrants: money that can be used to pay for private school. "(DeVos) has mandated school districts to share millions of dollars for low-income students with wealthy private schools." Times reports.

But that is not all:

And (DeVos) has nearly depleted 2.5 percent of higher education funds, about $ 350 million, for universities struggling to strengthen small universities, many of them private, religious, or on the fringes of higher education. regardless of need. Wright Graduate University for the Realization of Human Potential, a private university in Wisconsin that has a website that debunks claims that it is a cult, received about $ 495,000. The Bergin University for Canine Studies in California said its allocation of $ 472,850 was a "godsend." "I think we are one of the most important educational institutions out there right now," said its founder, Bonnie Bergin, who is credited with inventing the service dog.

Democrats, understandably, are not having fun. Like teachers across the country, Those who depend on aid to be used responsibly and help finance local public schools:

In Montana, school officials estimate that compliance would shift more than $ 1.5 million to private and home schools, compared to the $ 206,469 that schools must pay under current law. In Louisiana, private schools would receive at least 267 percent more funds, and at least 77 percent of the aid allocation for Orleans Parish would be redirected, according to a letter that the heads of education sent to Ms. Of you. The Newark Public Schools in New Jersey would lose $ 800,000 in federal aid funds to private schools, said David G. Sciarra, executive director of the Education Law Center, in a letter to the New Jersey governor asking him to reject the guide.

The Department of Education released a statement, saying: "The current disruption to our educational system has reaffirmed what Secretary DeVos has been saying for years: We need to rethink education for all students, of all ages, regardless of the type of school environment. "

In other words, it's time for DeVos to take advantage of a national crisis to finance his own favorite project: crush public educationpropping up Christian institutionsand scaring the undocumented with a tablespoon of "fuck title IX and transgender children"for good measure.

Former vice president Joe Biden He knows that the sexual assault charge against him is not a great image, especially as the alleged Democratic presidential candidate. So you have a suggestion for those who believe in doom accusation presented by former Senate staff member Tara Reade: Don't vote for him!

He said it for a interview with MSNBC Lawrence O & # 39; Donnell Thursday night. O & # 39; Donnell asked Biden what he would say to the women who were ready to vote for him, but who believed in Tara Reade. Biden continued insist that Reade's accusation is false, adding that his story is inconsistent, misplaced, and has been thoroughly investigated. But it has something tips to offer your skeptics

"I think they should vote their hearts," said Biden. "And if you believe in Tara Reade, you probably shouldn't vote for me. You wouldn't vote for me if you believed in Tara Reade."

Well, there you have it! Biden should probably stop telling potential voters that don't vote for him But, hey, I'm not your campaign manager.