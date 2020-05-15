Bert Marcus, producer of Cannes Certain Certain Title & # 39; Bull & # 39 ;, signs with WME – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker, producer and financier Bert Marcus, director of Bert Marcus Film and Bert Marcus Production, has signed with WME.

Marcus' latest production, Bull, It made its world premiere in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival last year and won the Deauville Grand Jury Prize and the SXSW "Lone Star" Award. Bull starring Rob Morgan, and tells the story of a reckless teenager who befriends an elderly bull rider.

Marcus also produced the narrative feature, Human capital, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. The intense drama, written by Oscar and Emmy-nominated screenwriter Oren Moverman, is a remake of the 2013 Italian film. Human capital, Starring Liev Schreiber, Maya Hawke, Marisa Tomei, and Peter Sarsgaard.

Marcus has also directed and produced several documentaries. In 2018, he directed, wrote, and produced the critically acclaimed Netflix original documentary, The American meme that the streamer acquired from the Tribeca Film Festival. Marcus's additional directing efforts in the documentary space include the boxing documentary Champions, which he also wrote and produced, which also premiered on Tribeca in 2014 and was distributed by Starz in 2015. Champions It tells the behind-the-scenes story of the rise of Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, and Bernard Hopkins, with Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington, Ron Howard, Spike Lee, and 50 Cent. He also directed, wrote, and produced What we start, a documentary that narrates the innovative movement of electronic music, with the pioneers of the genre Carl Cox, Moby, Martin Garrix and David Guetta, as well as Usher, Ed Sheeran and more.

Marcus also produced last year's Tribeca opening film Doc. HBO Apollo which was shortlisted for the 2020 Academy Award for Best Documentary Film. The Oscar-winning and Emmy-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams tells the story of the unique story and contemporary legacy of the New York City Apollo Theater, featuring Patti LaBelle, Pharrell Williams, Smokey Robinson and Jamie Foxx. .

Bert Marcus Production's previous works include: Teen paparazzo, Which premiered at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival and was distributed by HBO; and How to make money selling drugs, with Eminem, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2012 before being released by Tribeca Films.