Ben Affleck shares kisses with Ana de Armas in Resident's new music video

With the promotion of “ more than 100 kisses around the world '', the promotion of “ Before the world ends '' He also sees Ricky Martin, Zoe Saldana and Bad Bunny closing their lips with their loved one.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas& # 39; Romance is now on video: lips have closed for ResidentNew promotion of "Before the world ends".

The clip features "more than 100 kisses around the world" with 113 couples from Mexico, the United States and other countries kissing.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, Zoe Saldaña and Marco Peregoand Bad bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri All furrowed, but the big surprise comes when Affleck and Bond Girl from Amas appear on screen, looking totally loved.

The video appeared to be from the couple's recent trip to the desert, where Ben took Ana to celebrate the actress's 32nd birthday.

The couple met while filming director Adrian Lyne's new movie "Deep water"and confirmed the romance in March, after weeks of speculation.