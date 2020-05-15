Beatles photographer MopTop Inspiration was 81 – Up News Info

Astrid Kirchherr, a photographer and early friend of The Beatles, whose edgy style helped transform the young 1950s-era oiler band into trend-setting mops, died Wednesday in her native Hamburg, Germany. She was 81 years old.

The German newspaper Die Zeit reports that Kirchher died after a "brief and serious illness", without providing additional details.

"Absolutely astonished to hear the news of Astrid's passing," Pete Best, the original drummer for the Beatles, tweeted today. "God bless you my love. We share some wonderful memories and the most incredible moments of fun. "

Kirchherr, along with his friend Klaus Voormann, became friends with the Beatles during the group's first residences before Beatlemania in Hamburg, and the couple's fashion sense: they were part of the youth subculture "Exi" (short for " existentialist ") of the city, quickly. original and fascinated bassist Stuart Sutcliffe. Soon, the Elvis-inspired biker jackets and oiled pompts so loved by teenager John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison were history, replaced by the style a world fashion revolution would spark: black turtleneck sweaters. Sartre and long stockings (although it seemed impossibly long for the hair of most American parents), the sides really get close to the top of the ears and the bangs hit (and then cover) the eyebrows.

Although Kirchherr would always insist that she did not invent the look, noting that the style was already popular with Hamburg art students, the Beatles were eternally and publicly grateful. "Astrid," said Harrison once, "was the one who influenced our image more than anyone. It made us look good. ”

Equally important to the band's early visibility were Kirchherr's shifting photographs, stars in the making, including the now classic series of pre-mop portraits, taken in 1960 at a Hamburg fairground. Later, he photographed the band with their new hairstyles in a series of black and white photos that would inspire the cover of the classic Beatles album for With the Beatles (or, in the United States, Meet the Beatles) Although the heavily shaded cover is often incorrectly attributed to Kirchherr, the actual photographer was Robert Freeman, his focus was heavily indebted to Kirchherr's portraits of the band.

Kirchherr's impact on the band was not, however, strictly professional or stylistic: shortly after they met, she and Sutcliffe fell in love and, in November 1960, were engaged to be married. Sutcliffe did not follow his bandmates back to England, and stayed in Hamburg with Kirchherr to study painting. While living with Kirchherr at his mother's home, Stutcliffe began to experience excruciating and blinding headaches.

It was Kirchherr who, on April 13, 1962, met with the gang at the Hamburg airport to tell them that Sutcliffe had died several days earlier. Lennon, in particular, was devastated, and soon insisted that Kirchherr photograph him on

The first biographical film of the Beatles from 1994 Backbeat He highlighted the Sutcliffe-Kirchherr relationship, with Sheryl Lee as Kirchherr and Stephen Dorff as Sutcliffe.

Kirchherr would later marry drummer Gibson Kemp, who had replaced Ringo Starr in the band Rory Storm and the Hurricanes after Starr joined the Beatles (he replaced Best). Kirchherr last photographed a Beatle, in 1968, for Harrison & # 39; s Wonderwall Music solo album She would later become an interior designer.

Kirchherr's Beatles photos were later collected in a 2018 book Astrid Kirchherr with the Beatles, published by Damiani.

In a tweet today, Beatles biographer Mark Lewisohn paid tribute: “Danke schön, Astrid Kirchherr. Intelligent, inspiring, innovative, daring, artistic, awake, conscious, beautiful, intelligent, loving and uplifting friend for many. His gift to the Beatles was immeasurable. "

