Beatles photographer Astrid Kirchherr dies at 81

Mourning Astrid's death is George Harrison's widow, Olivia, who describes the deceased artist as "the sweetest woman, so thoughtful, kind and talented, with an eye to capture a soul."

Up News Info –

Famous The Beatles Photographer Astrid Kirchherr died at age 81.

%MINIFYHTML160718ebf6d187d8efe0a6b28a31ee5315%

Kirchherr was known for taking the first beat of the quintet in her native Hamburg, Germany, in the early 1960s, when the group was still unknown.

She became a constant companion to the original members. Paul MCCARTNEY, John Lennon, George Harrison, Pete bestand Stuart sutcliffe, with whom he became engaged, before the bassist died from a cerebral hemorrhage in 1962.

Her relationship with the band was chronicled in the 1994 movie "Backbeat," starring "Twin peaks"Actress Sheryl Lee like the photographer

Beatles historian Mark Lewisohn shared the news of the artist's passing on Twitter on Friday (May 15), writing: "Danke schon (thank you), Astrid Kirchherr. Intelligent, inspiring, innovative, daring, artistic, awake, Conscious, beautiful, intelligent, loving and uplifting friend for many. "

%MINIFYHTML160718ebf6d187d8efe0a6b28a31ee5316%

"His gift to the Beatles was immeasurable. He died in Hamburg on Wednesday, a few days before his 82nd birthday. RIP."

Mark Lewisoh mourns the death of Astrid Kirchherr

The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Harrison's widow Olivia paid tribute to Kirchherr on Twitter, posting: "Astrid is and was the sweetest woman, so thoughtful, kind and talented, with an eye to capture a soul."

<br />

"Our family loved her and nothing but George. I am truly sad but honored to have met her."