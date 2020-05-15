Bay Area pastors gather against COVID-19 church closure, insist they reopen in late May – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Representatives of churches across the state of California, including the Bay Area, joined together Thursday to meet, asking Governor Gavin Newsom to allow them to reopen their doors.

The group of pastors, priests and church leaders held a press conference at Oakland's Acts Full Gospel Church on Thursday afternoon and said that even if they don't have Newsom's blessing, they will reopen on May 31. Pastors and their organizations represent hundreds of churches throughout California.

"We will have the restrooms and benches, and all sanitized for the next service. And we will (after each service). We will also provide gloves and masks for everyone who comes," said Bishop Bob Jackson, the leader of Full Acts Gospel.

Bishop Jackson said the number of services will also increase to allow for the social distancing of his 6,000 parishioners. Full Gospel Facts is Oakland's largest church with 4,000 seats inside the building.

But the governor has said he will not allow church meetings any time soon. He cited the fact that many churchgoers are older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions that present significant danger.

A pastor at the press conference called for the opportunity to reopen now.

"We are essential. And we want the governor to understand that, "he said. “Move us to Stage 2 and let us help our cities. Let's help our communities. "

"We cry with people, we cry with people. How can we not be essential? The government doesn't show up on your doorstep, like when my wife and I lost our two children in pregnancy, "said Pastor Jim Doman of Church United.

The shepherds said that online services like those used with Zoom simply don't cut it. The church for them is a place to support the life of its members, the so-called food for their soul.

"If hospitals are essential to the body of the people, churches are essential to the spirit of the people," said Bishop Jackson.

The pastors argued that the risk of the coronavirus attending church is no greater than going to the supermarket if security measures are taken.

"May 31 will be our date. It is the church's birthday 2,000 years ago. The church was born. it will be like the second birth of the church, "Bishop Jachson said.

Governor Newsom, unlock these doors. Governor Newsom, open our churches, ”demanded Neil Mammen, president of the Securities Defense Council.

Church leaders said they are willing to risk jail to reopen their parishioners.