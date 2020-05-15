Authorized notification from SAG-AFTRA staff instructing members not to accept unauthorized work – Up News Info

SAG-AFTRA's unprecedented move to instruct members not to accept offers to return to work during the pandemic without first obtaining union approval was authorized by senior staff, according to a union spokesperson.

Thursday's urgent security advisory said: “In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the heightened risk to the health and safety of actors returning to work in the commercial and entertainment industry, no member should return to work under an existing contract or accept a contract for a new job without first obtaining union approval. Members should contact the union to ensure that they are accepting the work that SAG-AFTRA has evaluated and established that the producer / employer has planned and met appropriate health and safety standards. "

A spokesperson told Up News Info today: "This notice to members is a compliance and organizing action that board policy has long authorized staff to implement. We have heard from numerous members who were asked to give up their right to a safe workplace. Our contracts clearly prevent companies from giving up their responsibility to provide a safe work environment for their employees. In such circumstances, SAG-AFTRA staff are required to take immediate effective steps to enforce the contract and protect SAG-AFTRA members. Producers interested in offering work to SAG-AFTRA members can call the union to make sure they are providing a safe workplace. "

The action did not require authorization from the union's 38-person executive committee, which on March 24 was authorized by the union's national board to take action on its behalf during "this time of extraordinary national emergency."