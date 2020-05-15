Australia is returning to normal. What does that mean?

The Australian letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's issue is written by Isabella Kwai, a reporter from the Australian office.
Recently, when coronavirus restrictions began to lift, I caught up with my good friend Sofia for a long walk along the Sydney coast. The weather had finally changed from a perennial summer to something colder, but the ocean was filled with the usual number of brave surfers and swimmers.
Except for the guards who warn people against loitering, it felt almost as if we'd traveled to a pre-pandemic past, except that the version is a fantasy that no longer exists.
With Australia controlling the spread of the pandemic, for now, much of the country is implementing a three-step plan to restore normality, allowing restaurants and cafes to reopen for small groups and school to resume at least a few days. a week. We are better than many, escaping the devastation that is still ravaging much of the world.
But it means that we are facing the beginning of a new reality: what does it look like when the virus is still a threat and when life has already changed without a doubt?
Then there are things that have deviated from the course and are difficult to quantify: friends and family. indefinitely separate incidents, mounting anti-Chinese racism, and the emotional impact on all of us, particularly healthcare workers on the front line.
While many people are welcoming the rebirth of our economy, the life we return to now will continue to be full of uncertainty. Will there be a resurgence of the virus, as has happened in other countries that Did you initially have control over the outbreak? Is it possible to plan for the future? Will we ever be able to cross borders so easily?
But when I have spoken to doctors, café owners, and friends who have lost their jobs, one thing has struck me deeply: the enduring ingenuity of the human spirit everywhere.
That walk with my friend Sofía may be one of our last. After weeks of agony back and forth, immigration pressures force her to leave Australia, her six-year-old home, return to Sweden, and a different future than she had imagined.
Still, I keep going back to the moments I've been fortunate to share with her and everyone else as we make our way through the blockade: two friends saying their votes on Zoom when the internet froze, the taste of air after a day in, how green the trees looked the first time we left our houses.
I wonder what we will hold on to and what will fade away.
Has your life changed during the pandemic? And what do you expect the most as restrictions increase?
Now for the stories of the week.
