Australia is returning to normal. What does that mean?

The Australian letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's issue is written by Isabella Kwai, a reporter from the Australian office.

%MINIFYHTMLd7baac888577ddd5ebcf4a49455bde8419%

Recently, when coronavirus restrictions began to lift, I caught up with my good friend Sofia for a long walk along the Sydney coast. The weather had finally changed from a perennial summer to something colder, but the ocean was filled with the usual number of brave surfers and swimmers.