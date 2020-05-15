Augsburg manager Herrlich will miss Bundesliga return after venturing out to buy toiletries

Augsburg has announced that coach Heiko Herrlich will not be present when he faces Wolfsburg on Saturday after violating coronavirus restrictions.

Herrlich admitted to leaving the team hotel on Thursday, which is not allowed due to rules in force before the Bundesliga resumed behind closed doors.

Herrlich reportedly left the hotel to buy items such as toothpaste and skin cream.

This weekend's game was to be the former star of Borussia Dortmund and the first German international in charge of Augsburg. He was appointed by the club on March 10 to mark his return as coach nearly 18 months after parting ways with his last employer, Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bundesliga stopped shortly after its arrival, which means that it has not yet been tested at the helm of the club.

Now, he will have to stay away from his squad and coaching staff until he records two negative COVID-19 test results, according to instructions for all teams in the top flight in Germany.

"At today's FC Augsburg press conference before the game against VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, coach Heiko Herrlich reported that he had briefly left the team hotel," the club said in a statement released Thursday. "In doing so, he violated the quarantine rules of the hygiene concept that the German Football League had developed through the working group in order to resume play."

"I made a mistake when leaving the hotel. Even if I have followed all the hygiene measures both when leaving the hotel or not, I cannot undo this," Herrlich admitted. "In this situation, I couldn't act as a role model for my team and the public. Therefore, I will be consistent and keep my mistake."

"Due to this misconduct, I will not lead practice (Friday) and I will not be in charge of the team against Wolfsburg on Saturday."

Augsburg is 14th in the table before return to action, but has not won in the league since February 1, a form losing streak that led to Martin Schmidt's departure.