Ashley Benson perhaps recovering from Cara Delevingne with G-Eazy

Notable Sex Bench Owners Ashley Benson and Cara Delevigne Recently finished Their two-year relationship, which I'm sure has been difficult. But nothing beats a deliciously greasy bounce! And Ashley Benson, the best of pretty Little Liars, has chosen G-Eazy as a tribute Of course!

Just a few days after Benson and Delvingne's relationship ended, Benson was seen kissing G-Eazy in a car parked outside a restaurant in Los Angeles. called apple bread. The two also appeared on an abysmal cover of Radiohead & # 39; s "Creep", which I heard for about 13 seconds before shutting down my computer and yelling into a paper bag. Presumably the two fell in love while filming this cover, and now, here they are, bathing in the warm light of a bounce. I guess happy for them, but the fans (?) Of Benson and Delevingne's relationship felt differently and have been talking on social media, so much so that Delevingne had to get on the gram and defend her former love.

"It is more important now than ever to spread love, not hate," Delvingne wrote in an Instagram story on Thursday night. “For everyone who hates @ashleybenson, please stop. You don't know the truth, only she and I do, and that's exactly how it should be. "

How nice of you to deal with your ex! I don't want any ill will towards anyone involved, but I wonder what it is about Gerald Earl Gillum. Dick play good? Tall Man? Who knows! I'm glad someone is having fun. (ME! News)

I'm having a hard time processing this photograph of Britney Spears having fun in a large pool. Seems nice!

