Ashley Benson and G-Eazy confirmed to be dating after the actress parted ways with Cara Delevingne. They were caught kissing!

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy were spotted sharing a passionate kiss in a car, confirming the romance rumors! This happens after the two of them released music together, but also after Ashley's romance with Cara Delevingne came to an end!

It turns out that fans didn't need to speculate too much about the relationship status of these two stars as the Daily Mail video of them closing their lips is sufficient confirmation that they are romantically involved!

The kiss from her car followed a takeaway in Los Angeles.

The celebrities were also photographed driving, Ashley, who was smiling at the time, was behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, G-Eazy was comfortable in the passenger seat, chatting with someone on the phone.

As mentioned above, the new celebrity couple launched a collaboration a short time ago and it really seemed to come out of nowhere, surprising fans.

The two did a duo cover of Radiohead & # 39; s Creep late last month and people didn't see it coming due to the fact that Ashley is an actress.

At the same time, he lent his voice to a fictional band for the movie Her Smell, so he also has some singing experience.

Either way, fans loved the surprise collaboration!

As for G-Eazy, it looks like he's been enjoying the classics while in self-isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic since the man also released his version of I'm So Tired by The Beatles the same day!

Not long after their joint coverage, reports of their separation from Cara Delevingne erupted!

A source shared through People that ‘Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before, but it's over. Their relationship just ran its course. "

The two women first bonded in August 2018 after being seen kissing at London Heathrow Airport.



