Ashlee Simpson-Ross children are thieves of scenes on social networks

Nothing beats the family!

Since both Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross They come from high-profile families, they know exactly what it takes to raise kids in Hollywood. In case you didn't know, the "Pieces of Me,quot; singer has two children, son Bronx Mowgli Wentz (from his previous marriage) and his daughter Jagger Snow Ross. And, as the two married couples announced late last month, they are pregnant with a baby.

Although the Simpson-Ross home is modern, it appears that they are sailing well with two (almost three) children. How do we know this? From social networks, of course!

In fact, it's safe to say that Ashlee's kids are scene thieves on Instagram. Recently both Bronx and Jagger gave adorable reactions during gender reveal for baby no. 3)

For a closer look at the cutest online moments from the Bronx and Jagger, take a look at the photos below!