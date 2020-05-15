Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross reveal the sex of baby number three with the help of their children

Just two weeks after revealing that they were expecting another baby, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross have revealed that they are having a baby. The couple revealed the news with an Instagram video showing the couple and their two children cutting a cake full of blue sparks.

Both Simpson and Ross posted the video on their respective Instagram accounts. The video features Simpson standing between her 11-year-old son Bronx Mowgli (who she shares with her ex-husband Pete Wentz) and her 4-year-old daughter Jagger Snow, who she shares with Ross.

The four family members held the knife together as they cut the cake that came from the Los Angeles Cakes by Claritza bakery. When the four made their cut, blue drops began to come out and Simpson announces to everyone that he is going to have a boy. However, when he picks up Jagger and gives him a hug, it is clear that the little one is not enthusiastic about the idea of ​​having a little brother.

In his post legend, Simpson simply added six blue heart emojis along with a prayer hands emoji in the middle. On Ross's page, he noted that his daughter had her heart set on a little sister.

"KNOW SO MUCH 2 KNOW MY BABY 🖤 how can you say Jagger wanted a sister 😂" Ross wrote.

Simpson and Ross announced their pregnancy news late last month with an Instagram post showing the couple showing off their Clearblue pregnancy test that said "pregnant."

“We are pregnant and we are very excited to share it with everyone. Baby # 3, "Simpson wrote in the caption, while Ross wrote on his page:" The family is growing. ♥ ️ Ash and I can't wait to welcome the new addition. "

the Parts of me The singer also took the opportunity in her pregnancy post to remind nearly a million followers that many pregnant women are under great stress during this "unprecedented moment."

Ad

Ashlee Simpson wrote that she and Evan Ross were supporting the March of Dimes Mom and Baby Intervention and Support Fund COVID-19, and urged her fans to visit the organization's Instagram page to find out how they are helping moms. and babies to get help. they need.



Post views:

0 0