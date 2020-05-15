Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross make gender of unborn baby reveal family affair

Instagram

In a video she shared on Instagram, Jessica Simpson's younger sister and husband can be seen cutting a blue and pink iced cake with the help of their daughter and son.

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross He hosted a gender reveal party at his home on Thursday, May 14, and revealed that the singer is expecting a baby.

In a video shared by Ashlee on Instagram, she and Evan could be seen cutting a blue and pink iced cake with the help of their four-year-old daughter Jagger and Ashlee's 11-year-old son Bronx from their marriage to Pete wentz.

In the clip, the four family members hold the knife as they cut the cake, which is then broken to reveal blue sparks. Clearly ecstatic to wait for another child, Ashlee smiles and gives her daughter a hug, who seems a bit puzzled by the situation.

<br />

She captioned the video with a series of blue-hearted emojis.

Evan shared the same video on his own Instagram page, and wrote alongside him: "SO I KNEW 2 MEET MY BABY. As you can see, Jagger wanted a sister (crying and laughing emoji)."

<br />

The gender reveal comes just weeks after Ashlee and Evan announced that their family was growing once again as they shared a selfie holding a Clear Blue positive pregnancy test.

"We are pregnant and we are very excited to share it with everyone. Baby # 3," Ashlee wrote alongside her add-on.

Singer / actor Evan, whose mother is a superstar Diana RossHe added on his page: "The family is growing. Ash and I are looking forward to receiving the new addition."

The couple married in 2014.