Ashanti's mother Tina Douglas shows off her wild dance moves while wearing a swimsuit in this video to Jamie Foxx's delight

There seems to be no competition because Ashanti's mother, Tina Douglas, is the life of the party with the epic dance moves.

Tina's fantastic figure and graceful feet make Ashanti fans convinced that the singer inherited her skills as an artist from her mother.

The clip shows Tina having fun on the dance floor, showing off her body at Bobby Shmurda's dance and taking Drake's viral challenge "In My Feelings,quot;.

While Ashati was eager to let her fans know that her mom still has it, she also took the opportunity to wish her a happy Mother's Day.

Ashanti captioned the wild video: "# Mymomistheillest💃🏾🤣. I had to bring this back for Mother's Day! @Theoriginalmomanger 😩🤣💃🏾".

Jamie Foxx went crazy over the clip. Ashanti also wrote this sweet message: "Happy Mother's Day to the strongest, most amazing, powerful, loving and selfless woman I know. Thank you for always being by my side no matter what … and always supporting me, reminding me that I could do and accomplish anything … I've seen you have a strength like no other … through the ups and downs … you've always remained resilient Happy Mother's Day to The Original Momanger! I love you, ma! Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing moms / queens around the world! 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑❤️❤️❤️ @theoriginalmomanger. ”

Ashanti's sister, Kenashia "Shia,quot; Douglas, visited Instagram, where she filled her mother with love. "Happy Mother's Day to the ship in which the creator has chosen to take me! The source of my strength, my mother and my friend. Other girls admire the superwoman. I have always had to admire you! Your strength is admirable; your passion is inspiring! How your love spills over all of us! If there is a human, I am SURE that I can bet on anything that is you! @theoriginalmomanger I love you! 💕. "

A fan said the following: "So that was your REAL MOM in the,quot; Happy "video at the beginning 😍❤️".

This sponsor replied, "Ah, that's where you and your sister get it from ❤️❤️❤️. I love you all, and I love how you helped @ashanti's career flourish 🙏".

This person shared: “Mommy was obscene. Look at those arms and quads. 💪🏾😍 "

Another follower revealed, “I thought that was your real sister. Happy Mother's Day to your mom. "

This commenter stated, "This was a beautiful and happy Mother's Day for your mother. ❤️❤️❤️So sincere … your mom is beautiful … How can the three of them look alike? 😍😍😍😍 Sisters .

Entertainment is really ingrained in the family.



