Artem Chigvintsev wants Nikki Bella to keep her sex life private

Better to leave some things unsaid … publicly, at least.

Nikki Bella It has never been one to avoid speaking your mind, even when it comes to things that others might see as too personal. Take it and Artem ChigvintsevSex life, for example!

In an episode of The Bellas podcast, Nikki served his twin Brie Bella about the antics of his room with his professional dancer love. Artem was apparently not very pleased with this admission, as he explained to Brie's husband: Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson)

"So, the podcast about our sex life," Artem began in the bonus clip above. "I don't know, I want to talk to you about it because I feel like, you know, some things should remain, I think, private."

Bryan revealed that this is something he had to deal with in his own relationship; However, over time, he has come to understand that Brie and Nikki's outspokenness is a big part of who they are.