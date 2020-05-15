Artem Chigvintsev wants Nikki Bella to keep her sex life private

Better to leave some things unsaid … publicly, at least.
Nikki Bella It has never been one to avoid speaking your mind, even when it comes to things that others might see as too personal. Take it and Artem ChigvintsevSex life, for example!
In an episode of The Bellas podcast, Nikki served his twin Brie Bella about the antics of his room with his professional dancer love. Artem was apparently not very pleased with this admission, as he explained to Brie's husband: Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson)
"So, the podcast about our sex life," Artem began in the bonus clip above. "I don't know, I want to talk to you about it because I feel like, you know, some things should remain, I think, private."
Bryan revealed that this is something he had to deal with in his own relationship; However, over time, he has come to understand that Brie and Nikki's outspokenness is a big part of who they are.
"One of the reasons they are so successful is because they are 100 percent open," Bryan explained. "And it's difficult because I like to keep a large part of my life private. I'm a very private person. And she feels comfortable sharing 100 percent of everything. And it can be very, very frustrating."
Artem then asked if Bryan ever discussed the matter with Brie, leading him to break his typical response.
"… what she says is, 'Well, you married me knowing that I have all this,'" Bryan noted. "So yeah, I asked her. And for the most part, she tries it. I'll give her that, she tries it."
He continued: "But then she forgets or something is said in the heat of the moment or whatever. And so suddenly a topic of conversation comes up and she says, 'Oh well, Bryan … "
"So what you're saying is that they're going to say, 'Yeah, we'll try,' but it never happens." Artem asked.
Bryan tried to reassure Artem by reiterating that Nikki and Brie do try to keep some things private.
"… so if there is any consolation, there is that," Bryan said. "At least they try!"
Check out the entire exchange in the clip above! Also, to see examples of Brie and Nikki's candid quotes about sex, be sure to scroll through the images below.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020320 / rs_634x1024-200420112133-634-nikki-bella-pregnant-instagram-april.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1087121″ alt=”Nikki Bella, Instagram”/>
When the mood strikes …
There is no such thing as TMI for The Bella Twins.
Case in point: In March 2020, Nikki said The Fine podcast invited Vanessa Lachey all about how her sex life had changed since she got pregnant. Due to the change in hormones and construction, the co-founder of Belle Radici stated that her sexy time with Artem was "on and off,quot;.
"Our sex life goes on and on. And I don't know if it's me," said Nikki. "I have to admit that last night was the first time I said to her, 'Hey, can you massage my breasts?'" She detailed. "And then I pushed my hand down and thought, 'Can you massage there too? Thank you.'"
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202033 / rs_634x1024-200403135707-brie-bella-daniel-bryan-ac.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1084135″ alt=”Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram, April 2020″/>
A different kind of happy hour
Although Brie and Bryan are parents, that doesn't stop them from enjoying time alone.
"Bryan comes home on Wednesday and we have sex around 8pm, so on Wednesdays at 8pm, if you're having a cocktail, think: 'Wow, Brie and Bryan are fraying right now ! & # 39; ", joked Brie during an October 2019 episode of The Fine podcast.
Scheduled sex is still sex! Enjoy your time alone, you two.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 518px,quot; data-width = "518,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020014 / rs_634x795-200114082011-artem1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062868″ alt=”Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev”/>
Once you go dancer, you never come back
During an October 2019 episode of The Fine podcastNikki bragged about her "amazing sex life,quot; with love Artem.
"When they say the dancers are the best, let me tell you: once you have a dancer, you don't come back. That's all," he said enthusiastically about the first one. Dancing with the stars Pro. "If he leaves me, I'll go to the ballet every night because that's all!"
He even revealed that the professional dancer "moves those hips,quot; while naked.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202014 / rs_1024x759-200204130751-1024.brie-nikki-bella.ct.020420.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069977″ alt=”Brie Bella, Nikki Bella”/>
Scott Angelheart / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank
Sex in the public toilet
They did what, where?
In 2019 Brie and Nikki teamed up Access Hollywood& # 39; s Sibley Scoles for a round of "Roller Coaster Confessions,quot;. While riding Jurassic World: The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood, the famous twins revealed the wildest place they have ever had sex.
And, surprisingly, they had similar responses.
"I would say there is a public toilet in the sink," said Nikki.
"Oh my gosh, I also did a public restroom once," added Brie.
The more you know!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202033 / rs_634x1024-200403135836-nikki-bella-artem-chigvintsev-ac.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1084144″ alt=”Nikki Bella, artem chigvintsev, Instagram, April 2020″/>
Before they were official
Before defining their relationship, Nikki and Artem were enjoying each other's company in and out of the room. In fact, for an episode of his podcast in April 2019, Nikki shared that Artem was an "incredible lover,quot; with "graceful legs."
Unfortunately, Artem's body shape made Nikki feel a little self-conscious, especially for her thighs.
"And you imagine when I'm upstairs? That I'm going to save for another episode. Thighs galore, girl," she added.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020213 / rs_634x1024-200313144703-brie-bella-daniel-bryan-instagram-ac-27.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1079749″ alt=”Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Instagram”/>
The extraction method
During a 2015 episode of Total divasBrie surprised Nikki with the news that she and her husband Bryan only use the "extraction method,quot; during sex.
"When you're married, you don't use condoms, come on," Brie said during a trip to a grocery store. "Birth control is putting chemicals in your body, condoms, we're married, so Bryan and I do it the old-fashioned way … the extraction method."
"You're kidding me, right?" Nikki replied.
At the time, Nikki was simply worried about what an unplanned baby would do to their careers.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20181120 / rs_634x1024-181220123120-634-john-cena-bella-twin-me-122018.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 966629″ alt=”John Cena, Nikki Bella”/>
Theo Wargo / NBCUniversal
Talk about a Derailed train
It's no secret that Nikki Bella wasn't the biggest fan of ex John Cenauncomfortable bedroom scene in Amy Schumerthe hit comedy, Derailed train. However, in one episode of Total fine, the retired WWE superstar revealed that the sex scene had an effect on his libido.
"Imagine seeing your man do a sex scene and make everyone see his big butt," she said at the time. "You know you have pictures. I swear I couldn't masturbate forever because I only think about the sex scene."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20181014 / rs_634x1024-181114155238-brie-dylan-november-2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 956945″ alt=”Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan”/>
Brie's "sexual process,quot;
During a 2016 episode of Total fine, Brie revealed how she arranges her room so that she and Bryan are in a good mood. For him Total fine star, it's all about the candles!
"So … because … when … Bryan and I like to light candles," Brie teased Nikki.
"Oh wait, are you going through your sexual process with me now?" Nikki asked. "That's not why I came here by the way."
"I know but I'm showing you," replied Brie.
At another point in the episode, Bryan made it clear that he likes "candles,quot; and "music,quot; as it helps him relax.
What do you think about Artem's private life stance? Be sure to tell us!
Catch a new episode of Total fine Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
