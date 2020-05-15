Army contact tracking workers recruited to help fight the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML8f75e262a839bd15ad99611f9d83ef3917%

by Maria Medina and Abigail Sterling

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Experts say contact tracing will play a critical role in fighting the coronavirus. It's been practiced for decades, used to combat SARS, Ebola, and AIDS, but never on such a large scale.

Technology will surely play an increasing role in contact tracking. But for COVID-19, it's starting the old-fashioned way, person-to-person and boots on the ground.

When the pandemic caused Robin Fletcher's sales job to stop, she took the opportunity to use her skills with people for something more meaningful.

"We really need to think at a deeper level than what I'm capable of doing, it's going to call us to adapt," Fletcher said. "A friend mentioned contact tracking, I've never heard of it, even though it's been around for a while."

Contact tracing begins with a basic detective job. The average person who has the coronavirus transmits it to two or three other people, and each of them could transmit it to three other people.

So one contact leads to another, and everyone along the way should be notified, isolated, and treated, if necessary, to try to contain the spread of the virus.

Fletcher's First Step: A free five-hour online course offered through Johns Hopkins University where you learned the types of questions to ask, the skills for effective communication, and how to balance public good with privacy.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They estimate that at least 100,000 contact trackers will be needed to fight the coronavirus. But they are just one piece of a complex process.

"Our team is very multidisciplinary," said Dr. Darpun Sachdev, lead physician for contact searches at the San Francisco Department of Public Health. "We have case investigators who are the first line to call people after receiving a new diagnosis with COVID. We are also working closely with clinical leaders … and a team of social workers to help us identify resources for people who need to be isolated and quarantined. "

%MINIFYHTML8f75e262a839bd15ad99611f9d83ef3918%

San Francisco is working with the University of California, San Francisco on the project, using a custom data collection program. "That is just one way to really make sure that once we have interviewed someone, all the different touchpoints can be notified at the same time," Satchdev said. "Therefore, our goal is really to ensure that people get tested on the day we are notifying them or the next day."

For now, in San Francisco, contact tracing involves only health department staff, with some new help from unauthorized employees in other city departments.

But outsourcing will soon be necessary. Third-party companies are already poised to provide the service, such as Applied Memetics, an IT sourcing company for companies now targeting the contact-tracking market.

"Most health authorities are already doing some sort of contact tracing. They are using their existing staff to obtain laboratory results for infected patients. But they have all reached their capacity, "said Erin Thames of Applied Memetics." What they are looking for are not just contact tracking roles, but also coordinator, researcher and browser roles, so they can manage those tracking teams, in reality simply by removing that burden from the already overloaded public health system. "

Thames says his company is already receiving requests for help from health departments across the country.

Fletcher has already applied. She hopes that her sales experience will help her get a job. "You have to have a little courage, say it politely, pick up the phone and call someone and build an immediate relationship and get it right," said Fletcher. “There is an aspect of education, there is an aspect of social work, there is an aspect of just being a good listener. There are many skills that people think they can really bring to this. "