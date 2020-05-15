Arielle Charnas accused of copying design for something navy blue

Arielle Charnas It is under fire.

%MINIFYHTMLf94b463170f57420fde95ce58750eedc15%

On Wednesday, the founder and influencer of Something Navy posted photos of herself wearing a navy blue dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves on her Instagram account, accumulating more than 25,000 likes on the images since then. He tagged the Something Navy Instagram account on the garment, indicating that the dress is part of an upcoming brand collection.

"This is wonderful," read one comment. "It will be so pretty for a wedding guest dress!"

"Literally what I had in mind!" Charnas replied. "Bridesmaids or just a wedding guest! I plan to do this in a ton of colors as we continue!"

However, not everyone was excited about the advancement. Some called Charnas because the dress was so similar to Juan Carlos Obando's navy blue design. "You can buy the original available at @renttherunway from @jc_obando. You don't need to buy the copy," replied another comment.