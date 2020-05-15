Arielle Charnas accused of copying design for something navy blue

Arielle Charnas It is under fire.
On Wednesday, the founder and influencer of Something Navy posted photos of herself wearing a navy blue dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves on her Instagram account, accumulating more than 25,000 likes on the images since then. He tagged the Something Navy Instagram account on the garment, indicating that the dress is part of an upcoming brand collection.
"This is wonderful," read one comment. "It will be so pretty for a wedding guest dress!"
"Literally what I had in mind!" Charnas replied. "Bridesmaids or just a wedding guest! I plan to do this in a ton of colors as we continue!"
However, not everyone was excited about the advancement. Some called Charnas because the dress was so similar to Juan Carlos Obando's navy blue design. "You can buy the original available at @renttherunway from @jc_obando. You don't need to buy the copy," replied another comment.
More critics called Charnas for the surprisingly similar dresses. "That is also probably what Juan Carlos had in mind: stealing from the talented designer @jc_obando is disgusting and should be embarrassing," wrote one commenter without saying a word.
"Dear @ariellecharnas, let's try to have a productive conversation," wrote brand strategist Victoria De La Fuente Bozzo in her Instagram story. "This is not the first time young designers have been accused of defrauding, but it has the power to make it the last. Instead of copying, why not create collaborations with real designers for your own brand? Inspire change, and You have to have conversations about how the industry works. Let's be proactive. Drive change and make a difference. You have the power to drive a successful business and support talented young designers at the same time. If not now, when? "
ME! The news has reached the Charnas representative for comment.
In 2019, he faced criticism and online harassment after Diet Prada Instagram account mentioned how similar Something Navy headband and shoes were to those of other designer brands.
"You must feel good sleeping every night knowing that you created the most negative platform on planet earth to gather animals like this to face someone who never claimed to reinvent the wheel, but was inspired by street and track style. and offer it to their followers who may not be able to afford the high-end fashion pieces, "he responded in part in response at the time.
"It was not a fun experience to be harassed by a headband that almost all fast fashion brands and companies have done in the last six years since Prada launched it," Charnas said later. The Daily Front Row of the situation. "With Something Navy, I never intend to reinvent the wheel. We're doing fun, affordable fashion. We're taking a mix of what's on the runway, what's hot right now and taking our little spin. I didn't." I even responded to negativity about the headband; what I responded to was more or less the intimidation that came out of that account. That was the worst part of the entire experience. I honestly didn't mind the headband at all; My followers did not care. Sold out! "
He continued with the magazine, "What bothered me the most was that they have a community of people who hate influencers. They would never attack a brand that has done that. We are easy targets because many people want to attack us, and this was a great opportunity to The thing that bothered me the most was the bullying that came out of it – people on Instagram were actually telling my kids to commit suicide – my 3-year-old and 1-year-old son – that's not normal. about it (bullying) on social media because it scares me. I wasn't upset about the situation. I was honestly scared, about myself and my kids. It made me question sharing my life. It's what makes me happy, it's what it does Happy my followers, and I hate that it made me question that. "
