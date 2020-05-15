Ariana Grande surprises fans during LGBTQ telethon hosted by Brother Frankie

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; 7 Rings & # 39; makes a surprise appearance during a Rainbowthon live event hosted by his brother Frankie Grande to raise money for an LGBTQ charity.

Ariana Grande Excited fans on Thursday night, May 14, 2020, making a surprise appearance during a virtual benefit hosted by his brother Frankie.

The Rainbowthon live-streaming event was held to raise funds for Los Angeles LGBT Center officials, providing support and resources to community members, and featured stars like the Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth, singer Jewelcomedian Margaret Choand actor Leslie Jordan.

Ariana decided to pay a special visit during the show, sending her love to those struggling with loneliness amid coronavirus blocking measures.

"I want to send a hug and a lot of love to anyone who needs it and feels very isolated," shared the singer.

Other celebrities who joined the Rainbowthon fundraiser included artists Deborah Cox, Shoshana beans, Heap of Imogenand Alexandra Gray.