Are this year's mosquitoes worse than in the past? – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Mosquitoes are back and biting in Minnesota. The good news is that there is no evidence that they can spread COVID-19. The bad news is that it is not clear when they will be leaving.

They have been keeping the Nyhus family indoors for the past week and a half.

"I am not worried," said Natalie Nyhus, who lives near Minnehaha Creek. "They are just annoying, especially since one of our only activities is going outside."

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD) said it is early for mosquitoes this spring.

"It's a little bit different this year," said Alex Carlson with MMCD. "There is a new species of mosquito that appears to be more prevalent in Minnesota that has not been to Minnesota in previous years."

MMCD has been treating five species of mosquitoes, but they are probably not treating this species. At this time, surveillance teams are along Minnehaha Creek and Hastings trying to determine the particular species.

MMCD needs permission from the Minnesota Department of Resources on where and what species to treat. Carlson said DNR has been flexible, but MMCD may not be able to treat this species until next year.

However, that doesn't mean Minnesota will have a mosquito problem all summer long.

"The most common mosquitoes are spring species, so they hatch once in the spring and then begin to descend. We could be seeing that with this species, "Carlson said. "The truth is, we don't know exactly what we're dealing with right now."

Carlson said that this mosquito appears to be more aggressive than other species. Their bites seem stronger. Several people have reported bleeding with their bites. This is because the female mosquito needs blood to produce its eggs.

At Nyhus' house, Natalie and her daughter can barely get out, while her husband doesn't have a bite.

"It could be the fate of biology," said Carlson. "Sometimes your body emits smells that appeal to it."

He points out that mosquitoes are also attracted to artificial odors. So since there is no treatment for today's adult mosquitoes, Carlson recommends wearing a hood, using insect repellent, avoiding odors, and staying indoors during mosquito rush hours – mid morning and late afternoon.