Are Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant engaged and planning to have a baby? That's the question many people are asking themselves now that a new article in the next issue of May 18, 2020, OK! The magazine has been published. In the magazine, a source talks about the happiness of Keanu Reeves, 55, since Alexandra, 47, entered her life. Keanu was always known as a bit of a recluse and there was even a meme called "Sad Keanu,quot; in which someone saw him sitting at a lonely looking bus stop. For years, the hearts of fans have been with Keanu, who lost love and a son years ago and feared that he would never again find true love. While many people are jealous of Alexandra because she was the one who brought love and joy to Keanu, there are others who are delighted that after all these years, she has found someone with whom she is willing to share her life.

Rumors have been circulating for a while that Keanu had given Alexandra an engagement ring and there has been much discussion about what her engagement ring looked like. According to the magazine, the ring you see in the photo below, on Alexandra Grant's finger, is in fact her uniquely designed engagement ring. As Alexandra is an award-winning artist, it is doubtful that she has a standard or typical engagement ring.

The source described the engagement and marriage proposal, which they say happened recently. Previous reports suggested that they got engaged on New Year's Eve.

The source stated the following.

“He did it the old-fashioned way, getting down on his knees after a candlelight dinner. He gave this beautiful speech, describing why he wants to spend the rest of his life with Alexandra and listing all of his special qualities. "

The source said Keanu pulled the ring out of a "unique, vintage gold rock,quot; and that Alexandra loves it. In fact, the source said that she is proud to be his fiancee.

You can see the ring that is said to be Alexandra's engagement ring below.

The media went on to suggest that marriage will not be the end of Keanu and Alexandra's life-changing events. Continuing, the outlet said the next step for the couple will be having a baby of their own, even if it means adopting. The source said the following.

“He and Alexandra would love to have a family together. Keanu has seen the magical experience that adoption has been for her friend Sandra (Bullock). Plus, they both love the idea of ​​giving back and helping those who need a loving home. Keanu has all the right qualities. He is patient and kind, but also stern when he needs to be, and he doesn't turn around. Most importantly, he has a lot of love to give. "

Keanu Reeves proposed to Alexandra Grant? Is The Matrix Star engaged? The | Celebrity Insider https://t.co/m3ARAkzrN6 – starwars_fun_jp (@starwars_fun_jp) March 3, 2020

What do you think of the OK! Do you think Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are engaged and that is their engagement ring? Do you think the couple will adopt and start a family of their own after getting married?

