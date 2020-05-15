Apple vendor TSMC confirms it is building an Arizona chip plant

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which makes Apple's A-series chips, plans to build an advanced chip factory in Arizona. The news was reported yesterday for the first time by the Wall street journal and confirmed by TSMC today.

The plant will manufacture 5-nanometer transistor chips for TSMC, which the company has been testing with customers in Taiwan for the past few months. TSMC says the facility will create more than 1,600 "high-tech professional jobs,quot;, construction of which will begin in 2021 and production is slated to begin in 2024. TSMC says its total spending on the plant will be around $ 12 billion 2021 to 2029. The Company already operates a manufacturing factory in Camas, Washington and design centers in Texas and California.

It is not yet clear what financial incentives the company may receive from the state or federal government, but the WSJ reports that the State and Commerce departments are involved in the plans. In addition to Apple, TSMC has Nvidia and Huawei among its clients.

Bloomberg points out that a chip factory is expensive to build; TSMC spent $ 17 billion on a new plant in Tainan, Taiwan, which is slated to begin production of iPhone components this year. Apple was rumored to be working on producing Macs with its own chips rather than depending on Intel, and a report last month suggested that TSMC would produce the chips based on a 5-nanometer manufacturing process, as reportedly the Arizona plant would use.

Update Friday, May 15, 6:25 a.m. ET: This story and headline have been updated after TSMC confirmed the plant news.