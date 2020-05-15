Apple reportedly plans to launch a 10.8-inch iPad and a new iPad mini.

Apple plans to launch a new 10.8-inch iPad and a new iPad mini with a screen that could be as large as 9 inches, according to a new investor note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo obtained by MacRumors. The note also mentions a possible 2022 release date for Apple's augmented reality glasses.

The new 10.8-inch iPad will launch in the second half of this year, while the new iPad mini, which will have a screen size of between 8.5 and 9 inches, will be launched in the first half of 2021, according to Kuo. Both will have affordable price points, says Kuo.

It is unclear exactly how these new iPads could fit into Apple's current iPad lineup or whether they would replace existing models. Apple's cheapest $ 329 iPad has a 10.2-inch screen, while the $ 499 iPad Air has a 10.5-inch screen, meaning a 10.8-inch iPad would have a larger screen than both. Models. And an iPad mini with up to a 9-inch screen would be a huge leap from the current iPad mini's 7.9-inch screen.

In addition to the new iPads, Kuo also reported that Apple's augmented reality glasses could be released in 2022 at the earliest. There have been a lot of rumors about some kind of Apple AR headset, and Information He reported in November that Apple is working on two separate devices: an AR headset for launch in 2022 and a pair of AR glasses to be released a year later. It is unclear exactly which of these devices Kuo might have been referring to, if any of them.

Apple has just confirmed that it acquired virtual reality company NextVR, indicating that the company continues to invest in technology that could be used in some type of AR or VR device.