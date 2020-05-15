Apple: Airbnb Names Senior Apple Executive As Head Of Global Operations – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML8437be95382c86f0383e3cfebb9cb0f319%

Global travel company Airbnb has hired Tara Bunch, who served as AppleCare Vice President for eight years, as its Global Chief Operating Officer.

Bunch will oversee Airbnb's customer service, trust and safety and payments teams and will report directly to Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky.

AppleCare is the industry-leading repair and customer service organization for the iPhone manufacturer based in Cupertino.

"This is a challenging time for Airbnb and all who travel, and as we move forward, it is critical that we be one of the best companies in the world. Tara is a world-class operator and her experience in leading global teams will help us serve our community of hosts and guests when the world begins to travel again, "Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said Thursday.

As Vice President of AppleCare, Bunch managed a global team responsible for all aspects of service and repair for Apple customers worldwide, including online and in-device support and thousands of authorized service providers.

Before joining Apple, Bunch was Senior Vice President at Hewlett Packard, leading global customer service and support operations.

At Airbnb, Bunch will be responsible for global teams supporting hosts and guests in more than 220 countries and regions and payments in 63 currencies.

"I think the company's purpose to create economic opportunity and drive human connections is more important than ever," said Bunch.

