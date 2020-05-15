Andrew Cuomo's sweet father-daughter moment will melt hearts

At the end of the day, Governor Andrew Cuomo he's a father with a shoulder to lean on.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the New York governor has long been working on the state's fight against the disease and in recovery. Naturally, he has been busy. On Friday, the 62-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes look at how he rests in the midst of all this with a heartwarming Instagram photo of him and one of his daughters taking a plane nap together.
"He returned to the office after the briefing yesterday," said the caption. "After 75 days, this is what the dream looks like …"
Cuomo is the proud father of three daughters, twins Expensive and Mariah, 25 and Michaela, 22 years – with ex-wife Kerry Kennedy.
While current circumstances have been difficult, Cuomo has had the support of her daughters during the storm.
"I have my three girls with me," he said. Jimmy Fallon in Tonight's show beginnings of May. "They were forced to come home. They are in their twenties, so going out with dad is not great at the moment. But that was the positive side of the quarantine: they had to go home, so they are with me and that's really cool … because otherwise they're in their 20s. The last thing they want to do is hang out with dad and they're living their lives and, in a crazy way, this gave me time with them that I never would have had. " .
In fact, Mariah has volunteered as an "informal adviser,quot; to the New York State Department of Health in a crowdsourcing ad campaign for New Yorkers to wear masks in public. In the meantime, Sandra LeeCuomo's ex recently said The New York Times that she was directing potential P.P.E. and donors of hand sanitizer for her daughter Cara, who was helping to coordinate relief efforts.
As a father, as daughters!
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLd092c755e7322c72fd49a8ce89a069da17%