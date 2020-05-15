Andrew Cuomo's sweet father-daughter moment will melt hearts

At the end of the day, Governor Andrew Cuomo he's a father with a shoulder to lean on.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the New York governor has long been working on the state's fight against the disease and in recovery. Naturally, he has been busy. On Friday, the 62-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes look at how he rests in the midst of all this with a heartwarming Instagram photo of him and one of his daughters taking a plane nap together.

"He returned to the office after the briefing yesterday," said the caption. "After 75 days, this is what the dream looks like …"

Cuomo is the proud father of three daughters, twins Expensive and Mariah, 25 and Michaela, 22 years – with ex-wife Kerry Kennedy.

While current circumstances have been difficult, Cuomo has had the support of her daughters during the storm.