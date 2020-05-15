American Idol renewed for season 4: Who will return?

American idol continues his second life on ABC. Before the end of the third season, ABC announced that the singing competition series will return for a fourth season. But something was missing from the announcement: who will return?
Katy Perry, Lionel richie and Luke Bryan They have served as a panel of judges for all three seasons. Longtime host Ryan Seacrest he resumed his duties once more for revival on ABC. Bobby Bones served as a mentor.
American idol it is no stranger to judging jerks. During its first 15 seasons on Fox, the panel included Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, Randy jackson, Kara DioGuardi, Ellen Degeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Keith Urban At various points Seacrest has hosted the series since the series began in 2002.
In the third season finale, which will be performed remotely due to the coronavirus, Cynthia Erivo will perform a mix of Aretha Franklin songs with the Top 11, Lauren Daigle will perform with the top 5, Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker He will perform, Bryan will perform his new single "One Margarita,quot; and Perry will perform his new single "Daises,quot;.
Additionally, Richie will direct a new presentation of "We Are the World,quot; with Bryan, Perry the Top 11 contestants, and American Idol veterans, including Alejandro Aranda also known as Scarypoolparty, Fantasy, Gabby barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.
The two hours American idol the end of season three (or season 18) airs on Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. at ABC
