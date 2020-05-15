Amazon increases India Lands exclusive rights to six local features – Up News Info

Following yesterday's news that Amazon Prime Video India had made its biggest direct-to-service movie acquisition with comedy Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana Gulabo Sitabo, the transmitter has presented six other local titles that will debut exclusively on the platform.

All of the six films would have been theatrical releases, if it weren't for the continued closings of theaters in India due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Amazon has stepped in to give them a home, and will debut each title on its platform in 200 countries over the next three months.

The films span five Indian languages. Includes Anu Menon's mathematical biographical film Shakuntala Devi starring Vidya Balan (Dirty box, Kahaani) and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyothika (Chandramukhi) and Penguin starring Keerthy SureshMahanati)

Last month, Up News Info interviewed Shakuntala Devi Producer Vikram Malhotra on how the Indian market is coping with the pandemic, during which he revealed that the biographical film was lagging behind its original theatrical date in June.

India is a major target market for streamers due to factors including its huge population and high Internet penetration. Disney Plus Hotstar is currently the leading broadcast network in the country, with more than 300 million users and more than eight million subscribers. Amazon and Netflix have also attempted to establish a solid market position in recent years and have increased spending on content acquisition and original production in India.

"In the past two years, Prime Video has become the destination of choice for our customers to see new releases, in multiple languages, within a few weeks of their theatrical release," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Chief Content Officer, Amazon Prime Video, India. "Now we are going one step further, with seven of India's most anticipated films premiering exclusively on Prime Video, bringing the cinematic experience to your doorstep."

"Prime Video, with its deep penetration in India, with an audience of more than 4,000 towns and cities, and its global reach in more than 200 countries and territories, will give a great worldwide presence in the launch of these films," added Gaurav Gandhi , Country Director and General Manager, Amazon Prime Video India.

The newly acquired titles are:

Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil) A legal drama starring Jyothika, Parthiban, Bhagyaraj, Prathap Pothen and Pandiarajan, Ponmagal Vandhal. The film is written and directed by J.J. Fredrick and produced by Suriya and Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian. Premiere on May 29.

Penguin (Tamil and Telugu). Starring Keerthy Suresh. Written and directed by Eshavar Karthic. Produced by Stone Bench Films and Karthik Subbaraj. Premiere on June 19.

Law (Kannada) Starromg Ragini Chandran, Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukhyamantri Chandru. Written and directed by Raghu Samarth and produced by Ashwini and Puneeth Rajkumar. Premiere on June 26.

French Biryani (Kannada) With the actors Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf and Pitobash as protagonists. Written by Avinash Balekkala, directed by Pannaga Bharana, and produced by Ashwini and Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudutt A Talwar. Premiere on July 24.

Shakuntala Devi (Hindi). With Vidya Balan in the lead, the film is a biographical drama about the extraordinary life of the titular mathematical genius, writer, and astrologer popularly known as the "human computer." Also with Sanya Malhotra and directed by Anu Menon, the film is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. TBA release date.

Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam) Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasuruya. The film is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and produced by Vijay Babu's Friday Film House. TBA release date.

As we noticed yesterday, Gulabo Sitabo will premiere on the steam on June 12.