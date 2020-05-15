All victims of the helicopter crash died of blunt trauma

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people who died in a helicopter accident in southern California earlier this year died of blunt trauma, authorities announced Friday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Medicine medical examiner released the autopsy results of the nine victims in the Jan. 26 crash, which determined that the manner of the deaths was an accident.
The victims included two other teens with their families, a basketball coach and the pilot. They were on their way from Orange County to a women's basketball game at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy when the plane crashed into a hillside in Calabasas.
The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the cause of the accident and is focusing on weather as a key factor in the investigation. Toxicology tests for the 50-year-old pilot, Ara Zobayan, did not detect the presence of alcohol or drugs.
On the morning of the accident, Zobayan had received special visual flight rules and clearance to fly, despite dense fog and difficult visibility conditions, according to the NTSB. Just before the accident, Zobayan told air traffic control that he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer.
In February, the NTSB said in a preliminary report that the plane did not experience engine failure before the crash.