All victims of the helicopter crash died of blunt trauma

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people who died in a helicopter accident in southern California earlier this year died of blunt trauma, authorities announced Friday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medicine medical examiner released the autopsy results of the nine victims in the Jan. 26 crash, which determined that the manner of the deaths was an accident.

The victims included two other teens with their families, a basketball coach and the pilot. They were on their way from Orange County to a women's basketball game at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy when the plane crashed into a hillside in Calabasas.