All of your reaction GIFs now belong to Facebook as he buys Giphy for $ 400 million

Seven years ago, Facebook claimed not to support the new favorite communication tool of the 21st century, the animated GIF. Oh, how times have changed: Today, the most recent acquisition of Facebook is one of the most popular GIF hosting sites on the Internet.

Facebook is making Giphy part of the Instagram team, the company said today. Axios, who was the first to report the transaction, said the deal was valued at around $ 400 million.

According to Facebook, about half of Giphy's current traffic already comes from Facebook products, especially Instagram. Perhaps not surprisingly, given that the three big Facebook apps – WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook flagship – have literally billions of daily users among them.

Giphy was, in fact, the first service to make animated images work on Facebook. He created a workaround in 2013, when Facebook's now ridiculous official stance was: "Facebook doesn't support animated GIFs."

While animated reaction images may seem (and somehow are) unimportant in the grand scheme of things, the deal is likely to attract a great deal of scrutiny from federal regulators. The Justice Department, Congress, and the Federal Trade Commission are already digging into the smaller, lower-value acquisitions that Big Tech firms like Facebook have made in the past decade, looking for them for patterns of anti-competitive behavior.

Giphy is not the only GIF search and hosting platform on the Internet, but it is one of the largest. Several other platforms, including Twitter, use its API for GIF support.

Both Facebook and Giphy promised that access will continue. In his announcement, Giphy specifically said, "For our API / SDK partners and developers: GIPHY's GIFs, stickers, emojis, etc. will not go anywhere. We will continue to make GIPHY openly available to the broader ecosystem."

However, what the ads did not mention is that making Giphy a Facebook company can give Facebook access to all the data generated by those searches and API calls from other platforms. And using acquisitions to gather data on competitors is exactly the type of behavior Facebook is currently investigating.