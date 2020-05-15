Alicia Keys publishes the emotional letter that her 14-year-old self sent to the absent father

WENN

By sharing an excerpt from her new memory & # 39; More Myself & # 39 ;, the singer of & # 39; Girl on Fire & # 39; She admits that she was so surprised to discover that her father had kept her letter all these years.

Alicia Keys offers a look at her complicated relationship with her father. On Thursday, May 14, the hit creator "Empire State of Mind" shared with his social media followers an emotional letter that his 14-year-old self wrote to his absent father through a montage video showing photos of his years younger.

For two minutes, the video posted on Instagram began with the 39-year-old singer explaining in a voiceover: "The letter I sent to my father began not with & # 39; dear dad & # 39; or even & # 39; dear Craig & # 39; but simply with the date in the upper left corner. " You could see from the clip that the letter was dated July 10, 1994.

The letter itself opened with Alicia admitting, "It saddens me that most of my heart is bitter towards you. It is only that small part that feels sad that is not bitter. It has been too long to avoid this any longer. " He ended with his statement: "All I want is for you to take care of your own affairs. I don't want the phone calls. I don't want the letters. I don't want the false acts you do to try and do I think you care. I don't want anything." .

Accompanying the montage video, the wife of the music producer Swizz beatz he spilled on the legend that it was an excerpt from his new memory, "More Myself". She continued to share, "In the early part of my teens, I wrote this letter to my father, Craig. I wanted nothing to do with him. My words came from a place of vulnerability and longing."

"At that point it hurt me a lot to experience what seemed like empty promises. I swore I didn't care, but I did and it affected me deeply," he continued. "I finally had enough and wrote those words. It's CRAZY that I kept this letter after all these years. I was so shocked when he showed it to me the first time. It was kept in a shoe box full of memories. I'm glad he and Now I can look back as a sign of how far we've come. "

The Grammy winner encouraged fans to share their own stories. "If you are touched by sharing, send me a deep relationship that you have had to remove from your life, or one that has been repaired, or that you want to see evolve, or is working to change," he said.

"I think it is so powerful that relationships have their own way. And sometimes they are meant to heal …," he noted at the end of his post. "Most of the time, though, healing comes from letting go."

"More Myself" hit the stores on March 31.