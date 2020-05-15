Alice Cooper Says "Don't Give Up" on Lockdown Single

The hit maker & # 39; School & # 39; s Out & # 39; He is sending an encouraging message to his loyal fans with a new single inspired by the current global coronavirus pandemic.

Alice Cooper has released a new single recorded during and inspired by the Covid-19 crash.

Cooper wrote the new song, "Don't Give Up," from isolation at home, where he is recording his new album, before working with the producer. Bob Ezrin using remote technology to complete registration, which debuted on Friday, May 15, 2020.

In a press release, Alice reveals that she felt the need to address her fans directly from isolation using music.

"Don't Give Up" is available today! It's a song about what we've all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting together, "he explains. "And whatever you do, don't give up!"

The hit maker "School & # 39; s Out" also invited fans to participate in the new video, with Cooper and his band members filming separately during the quarantine. More than 20,000 responded, holding up posters and unity messages with words from the letter.