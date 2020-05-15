Alamo Drafthouse Arizona Theaters File for Bankruptcy – Up News Info

The franchise owner of Alamo Drafthouse's three movie theaters in Arizona has filed for Chapter 11 amid the impact of the nationwide exhibition shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The presentation refers to the Phoenix-based Alamo Drafthouse franchises in Tempe, Gilbert, and Chandler only, not the other corporate theaters in the Austin, TX chain.

The owner of the three locations, Craig Paschich, made the news public in the Republic of Arizona yesterday. The owner hopes that they will eventually reopen. Paschich is reportedly working with Alamo HQ to uncover next steps for theaters and reorganize financially.

Filing for bankruptcy is a safe haven for exhibitors, whereby they can renegotiate their high-priced leases with owners. Many large chain circuits, which have not filed for Chapter 11, are already renegotiating leases.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is due to expire the state's stay-at-home order today, meaning that theaters that closed on March 20 can reopen Saturday morning. Of those opening this weekend there are three in Arizona: the Glendale 9 Drive-in Glendale, AZ; the Uptown 3 Theater in Sierra Vista and the Oasis in Nogales.

Despite the fact that theaters in some states have received authorization to reopen, some have decided to stay close due to the lack of a large studio fee. It just doesn't make business sense when they have laid off or laid off staff, and have put a pause in payment to their owners. The first major titles expected to come are the Russell Crowe rage movie from Solstice Studios. Deranged on July 3, Warner Bros. " Beginning July 17 and Disney & # 39; s Mulan July 24.