Actor Joel McHale to Host Virtual Downtown Fundraiser for Homeless Shelter – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLb435d3ed3a4e442a4d1a29b7d6d1c92c17%

– Even before the coronavirus pandemic, the number of homeless people in the city of Los Angeles has increased, and the Union Rescue Mission in downtown Los Angeles has been at the center of the crisis.

"This has been a very difficult time," said CEO Andy Bales.

But on Saturday, actor and comedian Joel McHale will host a virtual fundraiser to benefit the shelter that had to cancel its April event due to the pandemic.

"I'm probably going to wear a full tuxedo, a coat, a top hat and a chain mail, maybe," McHale said jokingly.

He will host the home-televised special with various celebrities making special appearances.

"I hope a lot of people tune in," he said. "You are going to see many celebrities, many videos of people who have experienced homelessness and have recovered and some truly inspiring stories."

McHale and his wife have been ambassadors for the center's homeless shelter for years, even rappelling buildings to raise money for the mission.

%MINIFYHTMLb435d3ed3a4e442a4d1a29b7d6d1c92c18%

"With the COVID virus, the homeless population and the homeless are some of the most vulnerable, so helping them also helps flatten the curve," he said.

According to Bales, the effects of COVID-19 have especially affected the mission.

"It is taking not only our regular resources, food and all that goes with it, but also medical supplies," he said. “We really have had to be like a mini hospital. A staff member and a guest lost the life of this horrible monster COVID-19 ".

The money raised during the special will go to the mission's Hope Gardens Family Center.

"Families and children, their lives are transformed and they never live homeless again," said Bales.

The mission said it expects more people and families to seek help in light of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic and hopes to open additional shelters in Los Angeles in the coming years.

Angels of Hope's one-hour television special will air at 7 p.m. Saturday at KCAL9.