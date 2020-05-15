ABC renews singing competition for season 4 – Up News Info

American idol She will sing another song for ABC after the network renewed the Fremantle talent show for a fourth season.

However, the network did not reveal whether the judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, along with host Ryan Seacrest, would return. Perry is pregnant and is expected to have her baby later this summer, so there are questions about whether she will return.

The renewal will bring the total number of seasons for the full-length format to 19 in the US. USA, which previously aired on Fox between 2002 and 2016.

He skips to the live finale on Sunday, May 17, where the show will crown his next singing sensation in slightly unusual circumstances.

The show returned with remotely produced episodes on Sunday, April 26.

Kicking off the final event after America's last national vote, the road comes to an end for two contestants when the top 5 are revealed. Then the United States' real-time vote will determine the winner live on the East Coast broadcast.

Final performances include Cynthia Erivo, who will star in Nat Geo’s. Genius as Aretha Franklin, she will perform a medley of Queen of Soul songs with the top 11. Lauren Daigle and Top 5 will perform You Say, Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker will perform Bless The Broken Road, Luke Bryan will perform their new single Margarita, Katy Perry will perform their new single Daisies and Lionel Richie will perform We are the World alongside Idol judges, our top 11 and members of the American Idol family.

American idol It is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Entertainment & # 39; s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Trish Kinane from Fremantle, who also acts as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman as executive producers of 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.