Aaron Rodgers admits he wasn't thrilled with the Packers recruiting Jordan Love, "but I understand,quot;

One of the most criticized moves in the NFL Draft 2020 came when Green Bay traded four places in the first round to select Utah state quarterback Jordan Love.

The move came as a surprise not only to Cheeseheads everywhere, but to the NFL as a whole: Why select the apparent heir to Aaron Rodgers when he and the Packers still have enough talent to run in the Super Bowl?

However, despite all the opinions, debates and rumors surrounding the election, one person who remained silent about it was Rodgers himself. Until Friday, when he appeared on CBS Sports HQ to discuss the Green Bay team.

"And I think the general reaction at first was surprise, like a lot of people," said Rodgers. "Obviously I'm not going to say that I was necessarily excited by the choice, but I understand: The organization is thinking not only about the present, but about the future. And I respect that. I understand … their approach and their mindset, and obviously they thought that He was such a great talent that they needed to go look for him. "

"The general reaction at first was surprise. I'm not going to say I was excited about the choice. "- Aaron Rodgers on the Packers' Jordan Love pick. – CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 15, 2020

That's the best reaction Rodgers could give in the situation, especially considering how creepy his own team reflects in the 2005 NFL Draft. Former Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre was 35 at the time; Rodgers is 36 years old. Love has already spoken to Rodgers as well, saying the Packers congratulated him on his selection.

That said, it doesn't change the fact that many Packers faithful feel that the organization has been unable to adequately support one of the league's all-time talented quarterbacks. The Packers only selected one catcher in the 2020 draft, a tight end, in what has been described as one of the best catcher classes in recent memory. Additionally, Rodgers has only thrown a touchdown to a catcher taken in the first round of the draft.

Only time will tell if the Packers made the right decision to build into the future, rather than focus on their present.