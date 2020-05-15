A promising coronavirus vaccine is being grown inside a plant – BGR

A Canadian company working on one of several developing coronavirus vaccines will begin human trials this summer.

The drug is a virus-like protein that can provide an immune response without infecting people with COVID-19 disease.

The key ingredient in the vaccine is grown inside a plant rather than in a laboratory, before being turned into a drug.

The new coronavirus will be with us for at least several years, experts say, warning that COVID-19 could never be eradicated. A vaccine is our best hope of reaching the level of immunity that can prevent severe outbreaks. It will take years to arrive, even if the first vaccines are ready to be implemented in late 2020 or early next year. It is not enough to make a vaccine that is effective and safe, we also have to find ways to make billions of doses as fast as possible and ship them worldwide. Dr. Anthony Fauci and colleagues have already explained future challenges in a paper on the subject, and Bill Gates provided even more detail on how vaccine research and development will advance.

The good news in all of this is that we have over 100 vaccines in development, which means that scientists have several ideas on how to prevent COVID-19. Some of them have already started testing, and preliminary results will be ready soon. Others are preparing for human trials, including a company in Canada that has an unusual way of creating the active ingredient in the vaccine: the company is growing it in a plant.

Called Nicotiana benthamiana, the plant is known as benth or benthi and is related to tobacco. However, the vaccine research has nothing to do with tobacco or smoking.

Researchers at Canadian biopharmaceutical company Medicago announced Thursday that the vaccine candidate who has been in development for several months has demonstrated its effectiveness in mice. The project will go into human clinical trials this summer, with Phase 2 expected to begin in late 2020.

"These positive results are critical to starting a clinical study in healthy volunteers," Medicago Vice President Nathalie Landry said in a statement. "Once the results of a second 'boost' dose are available, Medicago will submit a clinical trial request to Health Canada and a new investigational drug submission with the FDA in the United States to allow for the initiation of clinical trials in humans this summer. "

The company produced a virus-like particle (VLP) in March, about 20 days after receiving the SARS-CoV-2 samples. "We were able to take the sequences that we thought would be most interesting, targeting the spike protein, which is probably the most important viral protein to cause infection," said Medicago medical officer Brian Ward. Yahoo News Canada.

The spike protein is the key component of the new coronavirus that can bind to the receptors of human cells so that the virus can replicate itself.

"It faithfully reproduced the viral peak protein in a way that … kept that peak protein in a way that would likely cause the immune system to react in a good way, to produce antibodies that would neutralize the actual virus and cellular immunity that would help remove the virus from infected cells. "

The VLP will trick the immune system into thinking that it is dealing with a virus to trigger a response from the immune system that should provide protection against a real encounter with SARS-CoV-2 in the future. Instead of cultivating the VLP inside a stainless steel tank with a cell that produces the protein, scientists are using the plant for the same purpose.

"Large amounts of what we call biomass can be generated, basically green leaves, which then go into a relatively small set, if you will, of pharmaceutical manufacturing rooms and what comes out on the other side is a highly virus-like particle purified, "Ward said. Thanks to this approach, the company could increase production by expanding the size of the greenhouses where these plants grow.

Using its facilities in Quebec and North Carolina, Medicago could produce up to 120 million doses by 2022. A larger Quebec facility will be able to produce 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines per year once it is completed in 2023. " Millions of doses could be ready by the end of the year as needed, "assuming the vaccine approves regulatory approvals. However, these are only estimates, as the proper dose for humans has not been determined.

We have heard before that some vaccines may be ready for use as early as this fall or by the end of 2020. But they will not be available to the general population if they are approved for emergency use. Instead, doctors and other groups of people working on the front line would be vaccinated first.

